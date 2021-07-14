BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield will appeal a ruling in a civil action that has ordered the city to reimburse some property owners for an annual fee that dates back to 2015.
A petition was filed in Mercer County Circuit Court by Joseph F. Long on Dec. 14, 2020, claiming the city charged residents a yearly special service fee of $96 since July 2015 based on individual parcels owned rather than for each property owner.
The fee was for street repair and improvement assessed “per residential household and unimproved property owner,” according to the city’s Code.
Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills entered the order, finding that “courts are not free to read into the statute language which is not there.”
The Code has a “clear and plain meaning,” Wills said in the order, and the city is “mandated by its Code to impose a special service fee ‘per…property owner’ and not per parcel.”
“Further, this Court finds that the City of Bluefield placed in their Code ‘per…property owner’ language and meant to assess the bill ‘per…property owner.’ The applicable City Code is silent with no mentioning of assessing and billing per parcel. The City of Bluefield cannot arbitrarily read into their City Code what is plainly does not say,” Wills wrote.
Only a property owner can be billed, the order said, “regardless of the number of parcels of property owned in the City of Bluefield by a single property owner.”
But the city does not agree with that interpretation.
“The city is disappointed by the Court’s decision and will pursue an appeal,” City Attorney Colin Cline said. “We believe strongly that our practice with respect to the billing of residential street fees is entirely appropriate and consistent with our ordinance and is supported by long-standing legal precedent. Further, the Court’s interpretation of our ordinance, if unchallenged, would have a negative impact on the extent of our annual street paving.”
Cline said that under the Court’s interpretation, “a land owner could acquire a limitless amount of vacant lots throughout the city and yet pay just $96.00 per year in street fees.”
“Nevertheless, we are complying with the Court’s order to the best of our ability,” he said. “At this point, I do not yet have an estimate of the entire impact of this decision on our annual street fee revenue but it is likely to be significant. We are reviewing the data on this and should know more in a few weeks.”
Wills ordered the city to “refund to its property owners from the date of effectiveness of (city Code) on July 1, 2015 to the present all fees, assessments and taxes paid in excess of $8 per month or $96 per year, less any applicable discounts to property owners…”
Those refunds are to be made by Sept. 7, the order said, and the city is required to submit a report to the petitioner, Long, and to the court by Sept. 30 “confirming dates and total itemized amounts of refunds made to all eligible overcharged Bluefield property owners and an itemized list of refund amounts due and unpaid because of an inability to locate property owners.”
