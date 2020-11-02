BLUEFIELD — A growing interest in taking advantage of “Opportunity Zones” in the county has prompted the City of Bluefield to set virtual seminars with experts on the economic development tool.
Jim Spencer, director of the city’s Community and Economic Development Department as well as the director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, said the last seminar held recently was successful and another one is set for Nov. 5.
“We had 61 people sign up for the last class,” he said, including people from other counties and one person from Kentucky. “We approached it not just for Mercer County but a regional approach.”
An Opportunity Zone (OZ), designated by the federal government, gives tax deferment incentives to investors who start or invest in businesses located in economically distressed areas.
Spencer said the zones in Mercer County start at Exit 1 on I-77 and cover both sides of the interstate to Princeton, impacting hundreds of landowners.
“There is no personal or corporate income tax for 10 years for companies locating in an Opportunity Zone,” he said. “That is a huge incentive. Our (the city’s) property at Exit 1 is in an Opportunity Zone.”
Part of that property, covering 12 to 15 acres, is being developed by the city to provide pads for businesses that want to locate there.
Spencer said the Opportunity Zones, though, are “complicated government programs” and that is why the seminars are needed, giving experts a platform to explain the program to anyone interested.
Spencer tapped a team of those experts from OZPros and Ashley Tison, co-founder of the company that provides expertise on the zones, headed the first seminar for local economic development organizations.
That session covered topics such as developing a community prospectus, market research/demand assessment and learning how to leverage the OZ program with other programs.
Spencer said the next session will get into what people interested in taking advantage of the program must do to get qualified and steps to take.
“We will walk people through it,” he said.
Anyone who even owns land in an OZ should attend also, he added.
“If you own land there you are prime candidates to learn about and take advantage of this,” he said, adding that land can be used for a variety of businesses including agriculture.
“Hundreds of people own census tracts in these zones around I-77,” he said.
Spencer said the zones provide a unique opportunity.
“It’s a very good investment tool especially when you stack the state incentives on top of that,” he said. “The goal is to get economic growth in areas like us.”
Spencer said he thinks the reason West Virginia has not taken advantage of this like it could is the lack of education about how the program works and how to use it.
“I am taking care of that problem,” he said, and all people need to do is get involved in the seminars.
Grant money from several different sources has paved the way for the seminars, he added.
The next class is set for Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., again featuring Tison, and will provide an “in-depth educational process and workshop for interested parties to walk through an example OZ Fund/Business creation to illustrate how to create a fund. This workshop will highlight startups and needed documentation, requirements and qualifications to become a Qualified Opportunity Zone Business. This session will include training on best practices for raising capital and will also provide investors with capital gains instruction and resources to create their own self-funded Opportunity Zone Transaction.”
The class well be held virtually via Zoom and all attendees must register through Eventbrite.
Anyone with questions can contact Spencer at jspencer@bluewv.org.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.