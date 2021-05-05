What’s a good term to use when describing a scam artist? How about “despicable?” That’s the word that West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently used to describe those fraudsters who are still trying to con area residents out of their checking, savings and debit accounts.
It’s an apt description. As these bad actors have been working overtime during the pandemic coming up with new telephone, text, email and snail mail scams.
The latest scheme involves robocalls that seek to deceive consumers into believing that fraudulent activity exists on their checking, savings or purchasing account, according to the attorney general’s office.
Morrisey says con artists frequently pose as the consumer’s bank or the representative of a familiar online purchasing platform, such as Amazon, Apple or others. The caller then requests account information to confirm and fix an alleged situation. However, if an individual mistakenly provides that information to a fraudster, it opens the consumer up to actual fraud.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division recently learned of schemers swiping consumer bank accounts of $1,600 to $5,000 in the Mountain State. In another instance, quick action allowed the bank to stop a pending withdrawal of $5,000.
Morrisey says the scam often begins with a recorded message and the claim of potential fraud. It then urges the consumer to speak with a live representative by pressing a specific number or utilizing a specified callback number.
“Scam artists are despicable,” Morrisey said. “The fraudsters prey upon the consumer’s fear. Everyone should stay calm and take a deep breath. A couple seconds of reason can save months of financial headache.”
Morrisey urges those receiving such fraudulent calls to follow these tips:
• End the call.
• Don’t panic. Stay calm and do not feel pressured to provide information.
• Never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.
• Call the company’s verified phone number. You can find the number on a recent statement or the company’s legitimate website.
• Beware of call spoofing. Scammers can mimic a legitimate phone number to lure consumers to believe the incoming call comes from a recognizable business.
• Never agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card or bank account.
These thieves continue to come up with new schemes on an almost daily basis. That’s why area residents must remain vigilant, particularly when dealing with unsolicited phone calls, emails and text messages.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of such a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
