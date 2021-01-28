BLUEFIELD — Another eight COVID-19 related deaths were reported Wednesday in the region.
Six of the new virus-related deaths Wednesday came from Southwest Virginia with three deaths being reported in Tazewell County and three in Buchanan County. In West Virginia, state officials confirmed the death of an 83-year old female from Mercer County, the 85th coronavirus related death to date for Mercer.
Another virus-related death also was confirmed in McDowell County. According to the McDowell County Health Department, an individual died Wednesday from complications related to COVID-19.
McDowell County has now reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths to date.
In Mercer County, the county’s coronavirus death toll continues to increase, but the number of active and new virus cases in Mercer is still decreasing.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, the number of active virus cases in the county stood at 1,139 on Wednesday. That’s down from 1,169 cases on Tuesday and 1,199 cases on Sunday, Jan. 24. Earlier this month, there were as many as 1,700 active virus cases in Mercer County.
Furthermore, the number of new virus cases in the county also is continuing to decrease. As of Wednesday, the health department was reporting only six new COVID-19 cases, and nine probable cases. That number also is down from previous weeks.
Roger Topping, vice chairman of the Mercer County Board of Health, confirmed Wednesday that two additional vaccine clinics will be held this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center, located at 704 Maple Street.
Topping said the Friday clinic will be for second doses of the vaccine.
“If you received your first doses on Jan. 7 and 8 come Friday from 9 to 5,” Topping said in an email to the Daily Telegraph. “New doses will be given Saturday at the same address. Calls will be made to people who should come on Saturday.”
In neighboring Southwest Virginia, three new virus-related deaths were confirmed Wednesday in Tazewell County. The number of COVID-19 deaths to date in Tazewell County now stands at 32. There have been 2,927 virus cases reported in Tazewell County since the onset of the pandemic last March.
Health officials in Virginia do not release information such as the age and gender of those who have died as a result of the virus, and don’t provide data regarding active cases and recoveries.
The Virginia Department of Health also confirmed three additional virus deaths Wednesday in Buchanan County. The number of virus-related deaths to date in Buchanan has now climbed to 31.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.