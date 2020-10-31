PRINCETON — For the month of November, Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. is asking local law enforcement and friends across the region to stop shaving during the annual fall fundraiser No Shave for the Brave”, now in its fourth year, raises funds to help child victims of abuse in our community.
Now in its fourth year, registration is open for individuals to join in the No Shave for the Brave challenge and grow out their beards, Child Protect Executive Director Shiloh Woodard said. For those that want to participate, a $25 donation to Child Protect ensures entry into the event.
The Princeton Police Department has granted officers who want to participate in the November campaign permission to grow out their facial hair throughout the month.
“We are so appreciative of the Princeton PD’s support of No Shave for the Brave. Funds raised locally through the campaign will directly benefit child survivors of abuse here in Mercer County,” Woodard said.
Child Protect, which includes Mercer County’s Child Advocacy Center as well as the Starting Points Family Resource & Visitation Center, works to provide children and families with professional, compassionate care in order to reduce the trauma often experienced by children that are victims of abuse. Families are never charged for any services received at the center. Woodard stated.
No Shave for the Brave is open to the public. Prizes will be awarded for “Best Beard” and “Most Money Raised.” If someone doesn’t want to participate but wants to donate to the cause, they can do so by visiting the organization’s website at www.mercerchildprotect.com, Woodard said.
Contact Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. with questions at 304-425-2710 or visit its website for more information.
