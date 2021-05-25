CHARLESTON — Not everyone is happy about Gov. Jim Justice’s program to give a $100 gift card or savings bond to those 16 to 35 years old who are fully vaccinated.
Some residents are saying it is not fair to reward a particular age group, and Justice has also said he is working on adding the 12-15 age group to be eligible for the money after being fully vaccinated.
An online registration for the $100 is already up and running for the 16-35 age group. The incentive was added recently to try to boost the number of vaccinated in the state in that age category.
However, no other age group over 35 years old is included.
“What about the people that had already gotten their vaccination?” Martinsburg resident Paul Potter, an online reader, said. “I am 74 yrs old and live on a fixed income. You all certainly didn’t offer the older generation anything for getting their COVID vaccine, so why pay the young generation to get theirs if they are not smart enough to protect themselves and others? It just doesn’t seem quite right to reward them to have their vaccine.”
Potter said it “seems you all don’t care for the older people cause, hell, they are going to die soon anyway.”
“It just doesn’t seem fair to us,” Potter, a military veteran, said. “I am one of them, I served my country in Korea and Vietnam and now I am in a hell of a shape.”
Potter said older people got vaccinated for the right reasons, but the “younger generation don’t care, so if you offer them something then they might get the vaccine but then on the other hand why not give the older generation something? They are the ones that need the money to live on.”
Debbie Yoder of Wheeling said she thinks politics is playing a part.
“Why aren’t they offering this to anyone that is fully vaccinated?” she said. “Big racket to get young kids to get it. Dirty politics!”
Yoder said people “need to open their eyes an see how the government is trying to control this vaccine among other things.”
Kathy Cummings called the program “bribery.”
“What about everyone else that did their job and got vaccinated,” she said. “Now you have to bribe people to take the shot with a gift card. What a shame.”
Justice initiated the plan, which he estimates will cost about $20 million, with savings bonds in mind, but that proved to be too complicated so the alternative of the $100 gift card was added.
As the vaccination rate started slowing, Justice said about 588,000 more residents need to get vaccinated to meet the goal of 70 percent being vaccinated.
He started the program, “Beat 588,000…Bad,” and added the money as an incentive to improve the vaccination rate and tap into the age range that is now seeing more spread and cases.
Residents can register to receive the $100 by visiting governor.wv.gov and clicking on the incentive program logo. Currently, only those 16 to 35 can register, but that may change to add the 12 to 15 year old age group.
“If we can find the money, I think it would be great to do that with those kids as well,” Justice recently said of the youngest age bracket, adding later he intends to go in that direction.
Several states are now using a lottery to entice residents of all ages to get vaccinated.
According to a report on NBC News, after Ohio started holding $1 million lottery drawings for five fully vaccinated people each week the state saw a 28 percent jump in the number of people getting vaccinated.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
