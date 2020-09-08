BLUEFIELD — Alorica is ramping up employment as Intuit’s new prosperity hub in Downtown Bluefield is scheduled to be open and operational by Jan.1, if not sooner.
John Miller is on-site manager of Alorica, an international personnel management company that has partnered with technology information giant Inuit, and said 170 employees have already been hired and the goal is to have up to 300 on board by Jan. 1.
“We are matching the pace of the building (renovations) with the hiring,” he said of the former Summit Bank building on Federal Street that is being transformed into the prosperity hub. “As we get closer (to the finish) we are picking up the pace.”
The work may be complete by Dec. 1, he added. “That will give us some flexibility on how we can get the building ramped up for opening.”
Renovations began but were slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. When finished, a customer success center will house employees and an innovation lab will work on local entrepreneurship projects.
Intuit announced the expansion into Bluefield in late March 2019 and set up temporary headquarters in the former AAA building on Commerce Street.
Miller said all employees worked there until the first week in April, when they started working from home as a result of the “stay at home” order issued by Gov. Jim Justice in response to the pandemic.
They continue to work at home, he said, and it has “overall” been a successful transition.
“Right now, we are 100 percent working from home,” he said. “It’s worked out fairly well. We didn’t see any hiccups and the process was seamless. The Intuit folks really helped us out to make the transition.”
Miller said they had to change the process of how they stay connected using different electronic tools available.
Those who were hired since April have been working at home and understand the transition will be made into the facility when it is ready, he added.
“They were trained remotely as well,” he said. “We have really good tools out there to facilitate that.”
All employees are trained to aid customers online with either Mint or Quickbooks, two of many Intuit products available online.
Miller said between 45 to 50 work with Mint and the rest are helping QuickBook customers.
Mint is a personal financial management service and QuickBooks is an accounting software package for small and medium-sized businesses. Both are Intuit online products.
“We continue a great partnership with Intuit,” Miller said, and hiring is taking place as the preparations are made to move into the new headquarters.
“We have made sure we are taking advantage of this opportunity to get some folks employed,” he said. “Things have been topsy-turvy but now we are getting into the final push.”
A September class for employees is full but more are coming in October and November.
“We want to make sure we can provide jobs for the community,” he said.
The company plans to eventually have up to 500 jobs in Downtown Bluefield.
Miller said he is excited about the new headquarters as everyone is anticipating what it will look like.
“They are talking now about where the copy machines will be located,” he said, a sure sign that the larger details are in place and the fine-tuning is the focus now.
In the meantime, the City of Bluefield is busy preparing downtown for the influx of employees as well as the expected growth that comes with jobs.
Streets are being milled and paved, configurations of traffic patterns are changing to make the streets more efficient with parking and some traffic lights are being removed.
More parking has already been added between Princeton Avenue and Raleigh streets and more parking expansion there is planned. The parking lot at the Bluefield Arts Center has been repaved and beautified.
“March 29, 2019, was a historic day in Bluefield,” said Jim Spencer, executive director of the city’s Community and Economic Development Department and the Bluefield Economic Development Authority. “Fast-forward to today, the new space for Intuit and Alorica will be completed ... and Alorica is hiring. What a great story of hope for the city and region.”
Spencer said there are new businesses in the downtown area and more interested in locating downtown as a result of the March 29th announcement.
“Because of Intuit, we were introduced to SaverLife which is having an impact in our community,” he said. “Intuit has even taught free online classes on QuickBooks for our local businesses. I cannot express how appreciative I am to Intuit and am one of their biggest fans. They are a phenomenal company.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.