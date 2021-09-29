By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The number of active COVID-19 infections in the region dropped for a second consecutive day Tuesday. However, local caseloads are still excessively high, and yet another breakthrough death involving a vaccinated individual has been confirmed in Mercer County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,037 new virus cases across the Mountain State Tuesday, which is down from the 1,163 virus cases reported Monday. Furthermore, the number of active COVID-19 infections in the state on Tuesday dropped to 13,542 cases, which is down from 14,534 active infections on Monday.
Ten new virus deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia, but none were local. Hospitalizations in the state Tuesday stood at 995 with 297 people listed in an intensive care unit.
In Mercer County, active virus cases dropped Tuesday to 562 infections, which is down from 592 active cases a day earlier on Monday. An indoor mask mandate issued by the Mercer County Board of Health remains in effect through Oct. 22 due to the high number of active COVID-19 cases in the county. Earlier this month, health officials were reporting as many as 1,128 active virus cases in the county.
So far, 154 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Mercer County, which includes Tuesday’s confirmation by the DHHR of another breakthrough death involving a vaccinated individual in Mercer County. Four breakthrough deaths involving vaccinated individuals have been reported to date in Mercer County.
Mercer County has now reported 394 new virus cases, and four deaths, in the last seven days.
However, in one positive statistic, so far 6,993 people in Mercer County have recovered from COVID-19, according to the DHHR’s latest tally.
McDowell County also saw a decrease Tuesday in active virus cases, which currently stand at 238 infections. That’s down from 256 active cases on Monday.
Monroe County has now fallen below 100 active cases. The DHHR on Tuesday reported 84 active virus cases in the county, which is down from 91 active cases on Monday.
Mercer and McDowell counties were still red Tuesday on the state’s county alert map, which means community spread of the virus is still widespread. Monroe County was orange.
Nursing home outbreaks in the region remain unchanged, with the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Princeton Health Care Center and the Stonerise Princeton Center all still considered outbreak sites by the DHHR. Three staff members at the Princeton Health Care Center are still positive for the virus, along with one staff member at the the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. At the Princeton Stonerise Center there are nine residents and five staff members who are still positive for the virus.
In McDowell County, the DHHR said an active outbreak is continuing at the McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gary where 15 residents and six staff members have tested positive for the virus. Two deaths have been reported at the nursing home as a result of the ongoing outbreak.
Statewide, breakthrough cases in West Virginia also continue to increase, standing at 11,564 cases Tuesday. That’s up from 11,434 breakthrough cases on Monday. So far 131 breakthrough deaths have been reported in West Virginia.
No new virus deaths were reported Tuesday in Southwest Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health doesn’t provide a daily tally of active virus cases in Virginia, only a cumulative total of infections from the beginning of the pandemic to the present day.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.