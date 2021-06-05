BLUEFIELD — Mercer County is seeing fewer active coronavirus cases. However, new virus-related deaths continue to be reported.
Active virus cases Friday in Mercer County fell to 257. That’s down from 262 cases Thursday and 267 active cases earlier in the week.
Furthermore, the early June numbers are down from the month of May, when active virus cases had hovered in the 300 range during much of the month.
However, new virus-related deaths continue to be reported. On Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the death of a 75-year old male from Mercer County, the 120th virus-related death to be reported in Mercer County.
A new virus-related death also was reported Friday in Buchanan County by the Virginia Department of Health, which is the county’s 44th virus-related death to date. A new death also was reported Thursday in Tazewell County where the number of virus-associated deaths to date has climbed to 73.
In West Virginia, six new virus-related deaths were reported in the state Friday. But only 121 new virus cases were confirmed by the DHHR. And statewide, the number of active virus cases in West Virginia has fallen to 3,880.
“With summer around the corner, vaccination is the key to a return to normal times with family and friends,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “Make time today to schedule a COVID vaccine.”
Vaccination rates are still low in Mercer County, but there has been a slight uptick in the number of residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in recent days.
As of Friday, 23,255 people in Mercer County had been vaccinated, which represents about 39.6 percent of the county’s population.
Vaccination rates also are low in McDowell County where only 6,614 people have been vaccinated to date. In Monroe County, 4,754 people have been vaccinated so far, which represents about 35.8 percent of the county’s population.
