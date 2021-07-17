CHARLESTON — West Virginia is starting to see the number of active COVID-19 cases rise again as the same trend is reflected around the country with the more dangerous Delta (India) variant becoming more prevalent.
Those active cases had dropped to 882 on July 9 but on Friday stood at 1,026, a 26 percent rise, and Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said positive cases are expected to continue to rise, with many of them the Delta variant.
Marsh said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that every state in the country is seeing a rise in COVID cases and during the last two weeks the number of cases has doubled.
“There were 35,500 new cases in just one day,” he said of Thursday’s count.
Hospitalizations around the country are also increasing, he said, which could mean more deaths may follow.
“When we look at the Delta variant … We see now it’s about 58 percent of new cases in the United States,” he said. Although only 19 cases have so far been detected in West Virginia, that number will rise as more positive cases undergo the lab procedures to verify the variant.
With the Delta variant spreading easier and more likely to cause hospitalizations and deaths, Marsh said unvaccinated residents are the target.
Of those patients hospitalized across the country for COVID, 98.5 percent are unvaccinated, he said, and more than 99 percent of deaths occur in unvaccinated patients.
“We still have somewhat of an opportunity to protect our people from getting infected with COVID-19, especially the Delta variant,” he said. “Being vaccinated does protect almost 100 percent against death.”
Marsh said now is the time to get vaccinated because once the virus spreads, it may be too late. “Right now, it is preventable.”
Justice also emphasized how crucial vaccines are.
“A lot of states are scared to death about it,” he said of the Delta variant. “We are not moving up much (in the number of Delta cases). It is moving really slowly in West Virginia but, mark it down … This is coming to West Virginia.”
Justice said vaccines are “tremendously effective” against the virus.
However, despite a vaccine lottery giving away millions of dollars and many prizes to those who have received at least one shot, the vaccine rate in the state has slowed to a crawl, with 67 percent of those 12 and older receiving at least one shot and rising very slowly.
“We haven’t hit a wall and stopped,” he said. “We continue to go up but it’s slow. As long as we continue north we are doing the right stuff.”
Justice said everyone should be concerned about the Delta variant.
“Every single shot that goes into an arm is a success,” he said, adding the state will continue to push the vaccine but no more incentives after the vaccine lottery ends Aug. 4 are planned at this time.
Locally, one county has seen a significant rise in new cases.
McDowell County has shown a marked increase in the number of active cases, rising from nine on July 9 to July 29 on Friday with 21 new cases last week.
One Delta variant case was also detected in McDowell County recently but that person has recovered.
In Mercer County, the number of active cases has hovered around 90 recently, standing at 86 on Friday with 22 new cases last week. Monroe County’s count had dropped from 16 on July 9 to 11 on Friday, with no new cases last week.
Virginia has seen 158 cases of the Delta variant, but the information is not broken down into counties, with 15 cases reported in Southwest Virginia.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
