TAZEWELL, Va. — Three people have cast absentee ballots in person in Tazewell County as of Friday for the Democratic Presidential Primary, which is set for March 3.
Registrar Brian Earls said five absentee ballots sent by mail have also been returned, so a total of eight votes have been cast.
“We definitely have not had a turnout on this one,” he said.
Donna Altizer, registrar for Giles County, said no one has filed an absentee ballot in person there, but six that were mailed out have been returned.
Bland County Registrar Stacy Tibbs Grady said no one has cast a ballot in person there either.
“I did get three requests by mail (for ballots),” she said, but none has been returned. “We don’t normally have a high turnout (for primaries).”
Absentee voting in person started Jan. 16 and ends on Feb. 29.
Virginia is one of the 14 states holding a primary on “Super Tuesday,” March 3, as candidates vie for the Democratic nomination to run for President.
Republicans are not holding primaries and Pres. Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee.
Any registered voter can vote in the primary in Virginia, which does not give a voter the option to specify party affiliation.
Earls, Altizer and Grady all said they have seen voters come in and request to have their party affiliation changed, usually from Democrat to Republican.
“We have had several calls about that (wanting to switch parties),” Altizer said, adding that she carefully explains that in Virginia voters do not give party affiliation when registering.
“They tend to argue they are registered by party and are adamant about changing,” she said. “They can get argumentative.”
Grady said she sees that as well and more so recently than before.
“In Virginia, we see a lot of red (in rural areas),” she said, referring to the number of people who vote Republican and may want to be registered as a Republican. “But the blue (Democratic) areas are in population centers.”
Earls said his office saw a lot of people who wanted to switch parties in 2016 as well, a primary year where there was heavy support for then candidate Trump.
“They asked about switching parties (thinking they needed to in order to vote in the Republican primary),” he said. “In Virginia, all registered voters can vote in primaries.”
Earls thinks in some cases it may also be because those who live in other states, like West Virginia, and move to Virginia could easily be confused.
Marie Hill, deputy registrar in Mercer County, said voters are allowed to declare a party affiliation when they register.
“There are five choices,” she said. “The four official political parties recognized in the state are Republican, Democrat, Mountain and Libertarian, and then no party (independent).”
The independents, she said, can vote in whichever primary they choose.
For example, in the upcoming Republican primary on May 12, only Republicans and independents who choose to can vote in that primary, she said.
West Virginia is one of 28 states that allow registered voters to declare party preference.
