BLUEFIELD — When the decision was made to assassinate top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, it was the accumulation of years of intelligence, a thorough analysis of all of the ramifications and a consensus that the timing was right.
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, former garrison commander at West Point and an officer who spent 12 years in Special Operations, said “while I am now out of the military and another “arm chair quarterback,” Americans should look beyond political rhetoric and raw emotions to understand that the people behind the scenes who help make these decisions are experienced, talented and experts in their fields.”
“The individual who was targeted along with another top Iraqi militia military leader, it was absolutely the right thing to do,” he said.
Rideout said Soleimani, who was commander of Iran’s Quds Force, a division primarily responsible for extraterritorial military and clandestine operations, had for many years helped either harm or kill some of his friends and fellow soldiers in attacks based on Soleimani-backed militia.
Although an assassination could have happened before, military leaders and government intelligence agencies had previously made assessments much like a chess game and determined the aftermath may not be worth the action, he said.
But in recent years that has changed as Soleimani had become more brazen with Iranian aggression.
“He got too comfortable,” Rideout said. “We were literally able to target him inside Iraq while meeting with senior militia operatives preparing to conduct operations against coalition and Iraqi forces.”
The President makes the ultimate decision on such an act, he said, but not before being surrounded by senior leadership of the military, service secretaries, chiefs of each branch of the military, the chairman of the joint chiefs and intelligence-gathering agencies (FBI, CIA and NSA, for example).
“Many people are advising him. I know of a lot of them,” he said. “They are brilliant, they operate at the enterprise level, true masters of their craft. He (the President) gets a menu of options and the possible ramifications for each option.”
Rideout said those military advisers are also a diverse group – Democrats, Republicans, male, female, black, white, Asian, a “think tank.”
“He is well-advised and he can make very accurate and timely decisions,” he said of the President.
“We had been tracking Soleimani for years,” he said. “He was making decisions that were killing Americans in the early 2000s” and associated with terrorists in other countries, including countries in Northern Africa’s Trans Sahel region where it is a “no man’s land and ungoverned space.”
“He was training terrorists, organizing, equipping them and then sending them into places like Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan … he was all over the place,” Rideout said. “They (U.S. intelligence) had him in the crosshairs on several occasions.”
But before the trigger could be pulled, both the tactical and political pieces had to be in place, and a big factor that led up the assassination was that Solemani had become more audacious with more aggressive tactics in recent years.
When the drone took him out last week, the political and tactical pieces fit together and there was a consensus of many minds that the timing was right, the place was right, and the purpose was right, he said.
Rideout said people often concentrate too much on an individual when these decisions are made, forgetting that a group of military advisors and others is “assuring we do the right thing.”
“I know too many people inside the military and in the federal government who I trust implicitly and still talk to,” he said. “No one wants to start another war, but we don’t like bullies and Iran is the bully in that region.”
Rideout said he was not surprised by what happened afterwards with the rocket attack that did little damage and resulted in no casualties.
“I have been to both of those bases in Iraq (Al-Assad and Irbil, where the rockets hit),” he said. “They are very spread out unlike the green zone.”
Not only that, Iraqis were warned by Iran of the attack, giving everyone time to prepare.
Rideout said it was a strategic, well thought out response with the intention of not escalating the situation.
Iran had to respond, he said, but at the same time they know just how powerful and how surgical the force they were facing.
“They know what we are capable of doing to that country. They had to show their people something and now they can go back and say they responded.”
The result, he said, is that “diplomacy can hopefully take back over.”
But a dangerous terrorist has been eliminated and the hope is to normalize relations as best as possible through diplomacy.
Rideout has extensive experience in the Middle East, and was one of the first Americans in 2003 attached to “Task Force Viking,” a joint special operations task force created to secure the northern border and the oil fields at Kirkuk, which Saddam Hussein had set on fire.
That mission demonstrated the process of making decisions and how to deal with difficult situations, he said, and just how thorough briefings are and that politicians will listen.
“We briefed five different courses of action, five different options,” he said, including one “throwaway course of action, really thinking outside the box.”
“We called it The Ugly Baby,” he said of that outside the box idea, and in the end it was so audacious it was the one chosen based upon the political situation. It turned out to be the longest infiltration mission since World War II, flying the spine of Syria into Northern Iraq, below most radar.
The mission was a success and “we did not lose a single person or aircraft,” linking up with Kurdish tribal warlords in Northern Iraq and completing the task.
During his career in the military, he served under presidents George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
He does not comment on politics, saying presidents do “both good and bad things” relating to the operations of the military, but they do listen.
Rideout said he also met former President Obama when he was on a tour in Afghanistan.
“It was my whopping 15 seconds one on one with the President of the United States,” he said. “I don’t care what party you are affiliated, it was the most powerful personal engagement I ever had in my military career. It’s the office you should respect, truly occupied by the most powerful man in the world.”
Rideout sat in on a briefing with Obama.
“These generals and other officers briefing the President know the art and science of war,” he said. “These politicians listen, they really do.”
But one of the worst things that can happen is when the ability to make decisions in the field is limited by Washington.
Rideout said a good example of that was when he was in Afghanistan as part of Combined Joint Task Force 82, many deaths could have been prevented if “Washington would have let Commanders on the ground do their job and pushed down authorities.”
An example, he said, was the requirement to seek permission from Washington to take out a group of Taliban burying IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) if they were too close to a mosque, school or built up area. Those hesitations can cost American or coalition lives.
It was also frustrating to be asked to go into harm’s way without having the right equipment, enough manpower or the authority to the job, he added.
But Rideout prefers to concentrate on those soldiers who are in the field doing the work, often dangerous, life-threatening work, executing jobs that are crucial and usually unheralded.
“I don’t think people realize to this day that our lower enlisted ranks (private, airman or seaman, many with families)) make wages below the poverty line,” he said. “That is what we are asking of our military.”
With an all-volunteer military, soldiers want to serve and do whatever it is they are required to do, he said, regardless of the money or the danger.
Rideout said soldiers who deploy to places like the Middle East understand the dangers, and understand they are doing what they are trained to do and what they want to do. “Make no mistake about the Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division Global Response Force that just deployed to the region, these steely eyed great Americans are pumped up and ready to close with and destroy the enemy.”
Rideout has lived the life and has a strong military tradition in his family.
“I have never not been associated with the military until I came to Bluefield,” he said, adding his father served as well as his two brothers and his son.
That tradition and experience gives him a different perspective of the role the military plays not only in the United States but around the globe.
Rideout addressed the question of why it’s important to have troops in Iraq and Afghanistan and other countries all over the world.
“I have often asked myself the question, ‘Why am I here?’”he said of his deployments to the Middle East, serving in Special Operations and the 82nd Airborne Division. “Why am I not seeing my family for 12 months? Why am I living in horrible conditions? I missed green grass so much.”
But he said when he reflected on what he had accomplished there, “you are very proud that you are part of something bigger than yourself.”
Rideout said having a global presence is necessary for the peace and security of the United States and all other nations that love freedom.
When he was a kid and lived in Okinawa where this father was stationed, he saw on television protests about a U.S. military presence there.
“The public needs to realize we need to be located globally to be able to strategically respond to hot spots,” he said. “We are sometimes considered the world’s police force, and we have to respond to hot spots with the right equipment and manpower and assets, and it can’t be all done from carriers (aircraft carrier groups) or stateside land based locations.”
Calling them “power projection platforms,” he said having a presence puts troops in positions to aid NATO, and our world allies who hold the same values that Americans have and want to keep those values intact.
Rideout said that maintaining troops in countries where the U.S. has fought is routine.
“We are still in Korea, Japan and the Philippines,” he said. “We are still in a lot of locations. It’s a deterrent so things won’t happen again. It’s about national security, strategic initiatives and for humanitarian reasons. There are all kind of roles our military plays.”
Retired Colonel Miguel Howe said in an essay for the George W. Bush Institute that a global presence is crucial for many reasons.
“The military … plays a direct role in ensuring human rights and core democratic values that have been adopted by the United Nations and other international bodies,” he wrote. “Our military is currently deployed in over 150 countries. We not only are in places like Afghanistan, but also on the Korean Peninsula; throughout the Pacific on ships and in places like the Philippines helping the government conduct counter-terrorism operations; and constantly arrayed throughout Latin America, Africa, and Europe.”
Howe said that at the request of those nations, “our military is providing security assistance, training, and equipment so that those who seek to advance democracy and a free market economy can do so while dealing with internal and external threats.”
Rideout said he spent his last years in the military with U.S. Army special operations and was proud to do so and going after the bad guys, who he described as the “boogeymen” who most Americans don’t even know about and should fear because they want to do harm to us.
The military is made up of “amazing Americans doing bad things to bad people every day,” he said. “We should be so thankful of our military and especially our special operations capability in our services.”
“Every single man and woman fight on behalf of their nation,” he said. “That’s why they signed up.”
Everyone should stop and think about why things like the Iranian situation happen, he added.
“We as Americans need to take a step back for a second,” he said. “All media sources need to step back and look at different perspectives. We need to educate ourselves. Engage our minds before we engage our mouths. Ask, ‘What is behind this and what will this prevent?’ I think we need to trust our military leaders advising whomever is the sitting President. They know what they are doing. Our Americans are on the ground are doing the right things at the right time. There is always more to the story.”
