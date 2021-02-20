TAZEWELL, Va. — Virginia voters in the 38th Senatorial District who use absentee ballots do not need a witness signature on the ballot for the March 23 special election.
Brian Earls, Tazewell County Registrar, said the requirement for a witness signature previously needed on those ballots was first waived for the June 2020 primary and then for the Nov. 3 General Election because of the pandemic.
“It includes this special election as well,” he said.
District 38 includes all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Pulaski, and Tazewell counties, Norton City, Radford City, and parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.
The special election was set after state Sen. Ben Chafin Jr. died on New Year’s Day.
Republican Travis Hackworth of Tazewell and Democrat Laurie Buchwald of Radford are the only candidates on the ballot.
Earls said he received word from the state Department of Elections about the waiver on Wednesday. About 300 absentee ballots have been requested and about 100 already returned.
But any of those returned without a witness signature will count. Updated information is now being provided as to those who request one and voters who have already received but not returned a ballot.
Earls said no ballot will be rejected due to a missing witness signature and the General Assembly is considering doing away with the requirement all together.
The witness signature was part of an older Code on election laws.
“I don’t know it ever did much to create a more secure election,” he said. “Some very elderly folks would forget and you would have to call them and tell them their vote didn’t count.”
Earls said early voting for the special election started Feb. 5.
“We’ve had 225 in-person voting,” he said. “That’s more than I expected early on for a special election. They are usually notoriously slow to start then pick up steam close to the election.”
Earls said the early turnout is better than in most primaries.
Early voting is held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Earls’ office in North Tazewell with two Saturday dates, March 13 and March 20 also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The last day to register to vote is March 16.
