BLUEFIELD – The Abel Pregnancy Resource Center has been awarded a grant for $2,520 from the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. The funds will be used to purchase safe baby equipment which will then be made available to expectant moms and dads enrolled in the center’s Earn While You Learn.
James Shott, executive director of the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc., presented the grant Nov. 18 to Matthew Schaetzle, executive director of the Abel Pregnancy Resource Center.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your very generous gift. We’re blessed to partner with the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. Your compassionate giving will make a huge difference in the lives of expecting mothers and fathers in our region of “Almost Heaven,” members of the Able PRC Team said in a statement to the foundation.
