BLAND, Va. — Bland County residents had their turn at learning more about a proposed Dominion Energy $2 billion hydroelectric pump storage plant for nearby Tazewell County Thursday evening.
An open house was held at Bland County High School and another one was held Tuesday evening at Graham High School. Both included personnel from Dominion who answered questions and showed displays that detailed the project.
Much of the reaction from Bland County residents was the same as Tuesday night: very positive. However, two issues drew a lot of questions related to Bland County’s involvement in the project, which was a recent development.
One issue is a plan to draw a massive amount of water from Wolf Creek for the facility and the other, which has nothing to do with Dominion, is any possible tax revenue the county may receive.
Dominion is still in the process of evaluating if the Tazewell County site, which is on the south side of East River Mountain, above Rt. 61, is feasible for the project.
Two large reservoirs would be created, one near the top of East River Mountain just west of Bland County and one near the bottom. Both reservoirs will be filled with water and power is generated when water is released from the upper reservoir to the lower one, cascading through tunnels more than 1,000 down the mountain, providing the power to rotate turbines.
Power would be provided to Dominion on demand since it can be generated “within minutes” at the facility and then transmitted to any location on Dominion’s electric grid. It’s a massive project that, if given the green light, would take about 10 years to complete.
About 2,000 construction jobs would be created for five or more years during the construction phase and about $12 million of tax revenue would be generated, money that is currently earmarked to be shared with six coalfield counties and the City of Norton, but not Bland County.
That’s because Bland County was initially not involved in the project when legislators approved the revenue-sharing agreement to help boost the economy in coalfield counties. Tazewell County would get the lion’s share of the revenue, about $2.5 million a year, with the rest divided among the rest.
But Dominion found its original plan to fill the two reservoirs with water from an abandoned mine in Amonate would not work. That’s when they started looking at Wolf Creek, with a possible takeout point near Rocky Gap.
About 6.5 billion gallons of water will be needed and the reservoirs will take about two years to fill.
Several residents said they support the project but had questions related to the impact it may have on the creek.
“I think it’s the way to go,” Rodney Lawson said of pumped storage units. “I had some questions about the water and how it would be affected.”
Lawson said Wolf Creek in the Rocky Gap area is “a big trout fishing stream” that is stocked regularly and he was concerned of any impact.
But after talking with Dominion personnel at the open house, he said so far he is satisfied it will be okay, pending the results of the studies currently under way.
“There will never be a massive pull of water,” he said. “It will be more like what I call a siphon.”
After the reservoirs are filled, he said only enough water would then be needed to have a maintenance level.
“So far, so good,” he said of what he had learned.
Ann Beardshall was also there to learn.
“I think it’s an interesting project,” she said. “We talked to the Dominion representative on the overall project and he gave us a very good review.”
Beardshall said she supports the project and said it provides “clean energy.”
Bland County Administrator Dr. Eric Workman attended the open house.
“It’s very exciting, very exciting, but we want to echo to everyone that this a long time out,” he said, referring to the environmental studies and permitting process. “This is not going to happen tomorrow.”
Workman also addressed some concerns about any possible impact on Wolf Creek, even a rumor that a dam would be erected which, he said, is not correct.
“Our understanding is this will be a one-time draw of water,” he said, adding that once the reservoirs are full of water, more may only be needed on occasion but only a small amount. “We don’t anticipate any major issues (with using water from Wolf Creek).”
Workman also discussed the revenue that the county may possibly receive if it becomes part of that revenue-sharing agreement.
“This project was initially designed for the coalfield counties,” he said. “Bland County just recently got involved in the project. We will have to go back to the table and look at all those agreements. We have great partnerships with our neighbors.”
Workman said it’s premature to say where it will end up, but Bland County does want to have a discussion on any possible revenue from the project.
Workman said if the project does happen the impact to the region would be “dramatic” in a positive way with jobs and more revenue.
“It’s an exciting time to have Dominion here,” he said.
Will Smith lives on Wolf Creek and he anticipates no issue with taking water.
“I think what Dominion is doing is great,” he said. “I am an engineer and I know if it’s done properly it’s not going to hurt anything.”
Smith also is concerned about the county receiving some revenue from the project.
“I just wish that Bland County was getting some of the money,” he said. “I will be contacting my congressman and my senator to see if we can’t get something changed about that.”
Smith’s wife, Karen Macon, said she also supports the project.
“I think it’s good for the area, as long as it’s done right,” she said.
At least two people from Tazewell County also attended the open house.
Wayne Kitts lives near the Bland County line and owns land close to the proposed site for the project. He said he has not yet made up his mind about it, but mainly because of the impact of the construction phase.
“My concern is water, based on what I know about coal mines,” he said, explaining that any blasting done may impact underground water sources. “It’s the impact on the environment. I haven’t made up my mind yet.”
Kitts said studies are still being done on any possible environmental impact.
Janice Burton also lives in Tazewell County and was there to learn more.
“We received a letter from Dominion and where they are going to put this is on the back side of our property,” she said. “We just came to see exactly where it was and if there would be affects.”
But she supports the project overall.
“I’m not against it,” she said. “Producing power with water is good and we can use the land for something productive. I’m all for that.”
Spencer Adkins, director of energy generation projects for Dominion, has said Dominion is continuing its evaluation of whether the Tazewell County site is feasible for the project, including more core drillings where the powerhouse would be located at the lower reservoir. Extensive drillings for core samples were also conducted last year.
“We want to make sure we have no issues,” he said. “We need more data in order to do that.”
Adkins said the extra drilling is not because of any federal or state regulations that still need to be met, but for the company’s assurance it can do what it plans to do.
“We want to further enhance our design,” he said.
Impact studies will also be completed to make sure the gradual taking of water from Wolf Creek will have no detrimental impact.
Gauges are already collecting data on water flow, he said.
Not only are more extensive studies required, but federal hoops must be cleared as well, including the process of receiving eventual approval from FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission), Adkins said.
That process takes two to four years, he said, which helps explain the 10-year time frame needed to construct and become operational.
Adkins said an application for preliminary work was filed with FERC in September 2017 and another one will be filed later this year.
Dominion owns 2,600 acres of land in the Nye Valley Road area where the facility would be located,
