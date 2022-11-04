As I am writing this, I received a phone call from someone who wanted to know about the Battle of Fallen Timbers.
In the course of our conversation, we got to talking about subjects including Morodock McKenzie and his family and the mill and dam he built at Hardy. I said that I’d try to do something on what we talked about.
Hardy is an unincorporated community 5.5 miles southeast of Princeton on Route 112. That was all I could find from a Google search.
Before we explore the McKenzie family further, a brief note on the Battle of Fallen Timbers. It was the culmination of a campaign between American forces under Maj. Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne and a Native American-British coalition under the lead of Blue Jacket and Maj. Gen. William Caldwell. The decisive battle and subsequent Treaty of Greenville opened Ohio for American settlement. It was fought on August 20, 1794 near modern Maumee, Ohio and was a decisive victory for Wayne’s army.
As for Mordicai (Morodock) McKenzie (McKensey), he was born in Scotland in 1738 and came to Virginia about 20 years before the American Revolution.
His first name was spelled several different ways: Mordicai, Mordecai, Moredock, Morodock and Murdock.
He first settled in Culpepper County, Va., near the Chapman family. He married Jemima Chapman and they had three children, Issac, Henley and Sarah (Sally) before moving into the Shenandoah Valley in 1768 along with the families of two of his brothers-in-law .
His daughters Margaret and Elizabeth were born when the family lived in the valley before they moved to the New River Valley near the mouth of Walker’s Creek with the Chapmans around 1771. While there, they had two other children Mary Ann and an unnamed infant.
McKenzie and the Chapmans joined with the Snidows and the Lybrooks to build Snidow’s Fort located at the upper end of the Horseshoe Farm on New River. He was a soldier in the Indian Wars on the frontier and was stationed at various times at Snidow’s and Hatfield’s forts between 1772 and 1778.
He was listed as a participant at the October 1774 Battle of Point Pleasant and swore allegiance to the Commonwealth of Virginia on February 21, 1777. According to his muster and payroll records, he enlisted as a private for a three-year period in Captain Thomas Will’s Company, Second Battalion, 15th Virginia Regiment.
Information for the article came from McKenzie’s great-great-great granddaughter Margaret Ann Scott’s article in the 1984 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
We’ll pick up from there next time with a tragic story.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.