BLUEFIELD — Mercer County is approaching another grim pandemic milestone.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed Mercer County’s 99th death Friday, a 93-year-old female.
If another person dies of COVID-19, the county’s pandemic death toll to date will reach 100 deaths.
While the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mercer County is still decreasing, the county’s death toll is still rising.
Active virus cases in the county fell to 447 on Friday, continuing a downward trend that began in late January, according to the Mercer County Health Department.
Although active cases are still trending downward, it should be noted that new virus cases are still being reported on a daily basis by the health department. On Friday morning, the health department reported seven new COVID-19 cases, and six probable virus cases.
Mercer County is now green on the state’s color-coded county alert system, which is the best ranking a county can receive on the alert system.
Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 13 deaths, and 467 new virus cases Friday. So far 2,200 people have died of COVID-19 related complications in the Mountain State, the DHHR said.
“The loss of more West Virginians weighs heavily on our hearts,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said Friday. “As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family, and neighbors. I urge you to continue wearing your mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing.”
Statewide, 122,017 people were fully vaccinated in West Virginia as of Friday. Another 232,046 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and are now awaiting a second dose.
In neighboring Virginia, no new deaths were reported Friday in the Daily Telegraph’s Southwest Virginia coverage area.
Locally, Tazewell County continues to report the highest number of virus-related deaths, which currently stands at 37 with a cumulative total of 3,125 virus cases to date. Buchanan County is the second highest county in terms of deaths with 32 coronavirus-related fatalities to date.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
