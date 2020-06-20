CHARLESTON — Between 25 and 30 positive COVID-19 cases have now been reported in five counties across the state related to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state Health Officer, said during Gov. Jim Justices’s pandemic briefing Friday afternoon it is now considered a “critical issue” and anyone who has traveled or will travel there should be cautious and monitor symptoms after returning for 14 days.
“This has been significant,” she said, adding that those who visit Myrtle Beach or any other vacation should also stay at home as much as possible on returning, wear a mask when in a public place and notify their employer.
The first positive cases related to Myrtle Beach vacations surfaced earlier this week in Preston County, where at least seven positives have been confirmed.
Justice said people who are returning from Myrtle Beach or other vacation spots should also get tested.
“If you go anywhere and leave the state, take time to be tested when you get back,” he said. “You may very well save a life.
Justice also said the number of people testing positive at Graystone Baptist Church in Greenbrier County has risen to 34 with three hospitalizations.
Outbreaks at churches in six counties have been reported, he said, with the cases in three of those counties mitigated and three active.
An Ohio County church has seen five positives with two hospitalizations and a church in Boone County has had eight positive cases.
Slemp said there was a report of a possible outbreak at another church in Greenbrier County, but it was not an outbreak, just a matter of some church members being exposed to some members of the Graystone Church.
“We make sure we notify those who may have been exposed,” she said, so they can monitor any possible symptoms for two weeks and self-quarantine as much as possible.
Justice also once again emphasized he will consider mandatory mask wearing if a large enough surge in positive cases occurs.
“If our health experts (recommend it) and our numbers turn south on us, then absolutely we will make wearing masks mandatory,” he said. “We are seeing states with real issues (in surges of new cases).”
But West Virginia’s overall numbers remain “phenomenal,” he said, as the average number of positive tests compared to the total tested stood at 1.67 percent Friday, one of the lowest in the nation.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said it’s about using caution, social distancing and wearing masks.
Across the country, he said, many states are seeing the highest surges they have experienced.
According to media reports, California, which now requires the wearing of facial covering, Arizona, Florida and Texas all have seen record spikes.
Marsh said Arizona has had to activate an emergency rescue plan.
“A large church in Oregon has had 236 positive tests,” he said. “This is a significant issue for us and other states.”
Justice also said next week is Week 9 of his reopening plan and he signed an Executive Order that allows high school graduations.
The Governor has always said he wanted to see seniors have an opportunity for the traditional recognition they deserve at a ceremony, and that will be allowed. In-person graduation ceremonies for West Virginia schools are permitted starting June 22 in outdoor venues only.
The ceremonies, he said, should be held in venues large enough for social distancing (6 feet apart) and facial coverings are “strongly encouraged.”
Other events that can start taking place next week include youth sports games with spectators, outdoor sporting events with spectators, outdoor equestrian events with spectators and summer youth camps.
Since Friday was Juneteenth, celebrating the official end of slavery in every state (Texas was the last one), Justice signed a proclamation to commemorate the day, saying the date is an important event to celebrate in West Virginia and across the country.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
