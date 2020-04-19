By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — West Virginia on Saturday reported two more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 18.
A marked increase in the number of positive tests was also reported Saturday at 5 p.m., from 775 on Friday to 825, a rise of 50 new cases.
The additional two deaths are an 83-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County, both affiliated with a nursing home, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
“We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.
According to MetroNews, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer with the West Virginia National Guard, said Saturday 24 of the new cases were found in a Jackson County nursing home.
Gov. Jim Justice had sent the National Guard to the nursing home on Thursday after being concerned about issues there and on Friday the Governor ordered all residents and staff at all nursing homes in the state to be tested.
Two of those new positive cases reported Saturday were from Monroe County, bringing the total in that county to four.
The Monroe County Health Department confirmed the cases Saturday and was the only county in the area to report more positive cases.
The health department is investigating and will notify contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.
“All confirmed cases will isolated and close contacts will be quarantined,” the department said.
Mercer County’s positive case count remained the same at eight, with McDowell County staying at six cases and Summers County one case.
Statewide, the percentage of those tested who were positive stood at around 4 percent, a number state officials have said is one of the lowest in the nation.
The downward trend in the number of positive cases confirmed took a hit with the 50 positive cases reported Saturday. That was the highest one-day total since April 9, when a peak of 64 was reported in one day.
State officials have been looking at the downward trend and the beginning of a “flattening of the curve” to indicate the spread is being brought under control. But the concentration on testing all nursing home residents and staff in the state may impact that trend.
An estimated 30,000 residents and staff are at the state’s long-time care facilities and Justice said all will be tested and retested if they have been tested before.
On Friday, Pres. Donald Trump said West Virginia is one of four states that can possibly start easing restrictions on May 4. The other states are Montana, Hawaii and Vermont.
Trump unveiled a three-phase plan to start lifting restrictions. The first phase, that may be initiated by West Virginia and other states in early May, include opening restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship and gyms can reopen if they observe strict social distancing. Elective surgeries can resume when appropriate on an outpatient basis.
However, Justice has not yet indicated a timeframe of when the state will move into phase one, but saying Friday that it could “come sooner than you think” and that it may not be statewide but only in areas that are not considered “hotspots,” where there have been significant outbreaks.
In Virginia, total positive cases as of 10 a.m. Saturday totaled 8,083 with 1,296 hospitalizations and 258 deaths.
Total positive cases increased by about 550 from Friday with 27 more deaths reported in a 24-hour period.
Locally, the number of cases in Virginia area counties remained unchanged Saturday morning.
Tazewell County had four cases, Buchanan County 12, Giles County four and still no positive cases confirmed in Bland County.
Updated numbers will be posted this morning at 10 a.m. on the Virginia Department of Health website and the West Virginia DHHR website.
