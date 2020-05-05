BLUEFIELD — Health officials confirmed a new coronavirus case Monday in Mercer County, and it involves community spread of the virus.
That brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mercer County to 11. However, seven of those cases involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine. Another four patients remain in isolation.
The 11th case involves an individual who contracted the virus through community transmission, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
Bragg said an additional 12 test results are still pending with the health department.
Bragg also confirmed Monday that the testing of residents and staff of all nursing homes in Mercer County has now been completed. He said child care center employees are currently being tested and facilities are being inspected for reopening.
Bragg said testing for the COVID-19 virus is still available at the health department each Tuesday and Thursday. Residents are asked to call first for a prescreening to see if they meet the guidelines for testing.
Neighboring Raleigh County also is now reporting 10 coronavirus cases, a jump from last week.
COVID-19 numbers for McDowell County were still holding at six Monday, but all six of those original patients have since recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
Monroe County also is still holding at five cases.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 54,075 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,224 positive cases, 52,851 negative results and 50 deaths.
The confirmed cases per county are as follows: Barbour (5), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (16), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (135), Jefferson (82), Kanawha (168), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (107), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41) and Wyoming (1).
There were 19,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia Monday, along with 2,700 hospitalizations and 684 deaths. However, local cases are largely holding steady.
The lone exception Monday was Wythe County, which reported a 12th COVID-19 case. One death from the virus also was reported last month in Wythe County.
Tazewell County is still holding at six cases, but four of those six individuals have since recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine.
Buchanan County, which is an outbreak site, is still holding at 16 cases, and 15 of those 16 cases involve students and staff at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
Bland County still has no cases of the virus. Giles County is still reporting four COVID-19 cases.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
