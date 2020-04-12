BLUEFIELD — A normal week for Cindy Mabardy includes visits to the Mercer County Animal Shelter to check on the dogs her rescue organization, Pit Bull Second Chance Rescue, sponsor there. But this is not a normal week, in fact, it is not a normal month.
“They are only allowing two people that work there to go in and clean and feed and then they immediately have to leave,” Mabardy said. “It is frustrating because it takes such a long time to get these dogs where they are comfortable being socialized and not afraid of the world and I am just hoping that has not all been lost because it has been a month since I have been there.”
However, Mabardy is a force of nature when it comes to caring for and rescuing dogs. She is working hard during the COVID-19 pandemic to get dog food to pet owners in need. Not only is she continuing to drop off special medications to Hooch, one of their sponsored dogs at the Mercer County animal shelter, Mabardy wants to help the whole community face this crisis.
“I am doing the best that I can to provide for the families that have lost their jobs and have to make the decision, do I feed my children or do I feed my dogs? We all know what the choice is going to be,” Mabardy said. “To prevent that, our rescue is trying to step up within the community and help out the ones in need.”
Pit Bull Second Chance Rescue receives donations of dog food from Sam’s Club. Mabardy wants to share the extra food she has at her house with anyone in need.
“Sam’s donates the food to me and I usually have a lot of it here because I usually give it to the shelter or to families who want to keep their dogs but can’t afford to feed them,” Mabardy said. “I am meeting everyone. Of course, I do not go to their homes, I do not let them come to my house. I meet them with a mask and gloves on and I have been meeting everyone in the parking lot of Walmart and giving them pet food. If they have two or three dogs, I try to do the best that I can.”
After publishing on their webpage that the rescue was donating food, Mabardy wanted to do more to get the word out and help. Her passion for helping others in this time of need was evident in her voice as she described everything she is trying to accomplish in the midst of the pandemic. “I want to help anyone I can,” she said tearfully.
Mabardy asked that anyone who needs dog food call her at 304-887-3636. This service is open to all breeds, not just pit bulls and she does have some cat food available.
