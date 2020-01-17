ANAWALT — A McDowell County woman has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty after throwing live puppies into a creek.
According to a press release from Chief Deputy James Muncy of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an animal cruelty complaint in Anawalt.
Muncy said deputies arrested Crystal Copley, 33, on a charge of felony animal cruelty for tossing the puppies into a creek on Indian Grave Road.
Copley originally had a total of nine puppies. Muncy stated that three of the puppies died, she threw three of them into the creek while they were alive and kept three of them.
“Some were rescued by animal rescue and some are alive. Some did die,” Muncy said. The puppies that survived were taken in by a local animal rescue, according to Muncy.
Muncy said the incident occurred late Tuesday evening. After Deputy D.T. Martin signed warrants for charges of felony animal cruelty, Copley was apprehended on Thursday.
Copley’s bond was set at $10,000 after being arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox. Copley is set to be held at Southwestern Regional Jail.
