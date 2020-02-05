BLUEFIELD — As a final vote in the U.S. Senate draws closer, local senators voiced their support and dissent Tuesday against adopting the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
In a conference call with the press on Tuesday afternoon, W.Va. Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she will vote against the articles of impeachment and wants the government to move forward.
“I am voting no on the impeachment articles,” Capito said. “I do not believe that the president has committed the alleged offenses in the impeachment resolutions and I think the House brought a very weak and hurried case over to the Senate and asked us to fix their case basically.”
On the issue of witnesses in the impeachment trial, Capito said the Senate viewed 192 videos, 28,000 pages of documents, listened to 180 questions and then heard debate over further witnesses.
“The House of Representatives still insisted that they needed one more witness after they told us time and time again that their case was compelling, locked down and a sure thing,” Capito said. “I said I would listen impartially and I did. We sat there through three days of both the House and the Senate and the president’s counsel making their cases.”
Capito said the U.S. House of Representatives has been trying to “throw the president out” for years.
“The thing that stunned me all the time I was sitting there, in the back of my mind I kept reminding myself, ‘Remember, the House is trying to tell you that you need to remove the president from office, something we have never done in this country and remove him from the ballot in 2020,” Capito said. “I just think that coupled with the high bar of high crimes and misdemeanors was in my view a very weak case.”
W.Va. Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin, made a statement Monday on the Senate floor, suggesting a formal censure against the president, instead of an acquittal, or a full conviction.
“In weighing these thoughts, and all of the arguments brought forward in the case, I must be realistic,” Manchin said in a statement on the Senate floor. “I see no path to the 67 votes required to impeach the president and haven’t since the trial started. However, I do believe a bipartisan majority of this body would vote to censure President Trump for his actions in this matter. Censure would allow this body to unite across party lines, and as an equal branch of government, to formally denounce the president’s actions and hold him accountable.”
Capito rejects this notion and said that most of her colleagues, even across the aisle, on Capitol Hill agree.
“I read Senator Manchin’s proposal and I would oppose it,” Capito said. “I think that we have an opportunity here to put this behind us, which is what the American people want to do. They want us to put the President, the House and the Senate back on track and I think a censure for behavior is a weak attempt to make a statement that I do not think needs to be made so I oppose his resolution for a censure and I do not hear many people talking very favorably about it. We are ready to move on.”
In the Tuesday afternoon conference call with the press, Capito repeatedly called for the end of partisan and decisive politics plaguing the country.
“The decisiveness is a real challenge to us as Americans, as West Virginians, I think we have a whole different way of communicating with instant social media and the news is right there, right in your face all the time and I think that heightens that decisiveness in some ways and I think our rhetoric does that as well and when we go out on a partisan impeachment,” Capito said. “I just think we have to commit to our better senses to realize that we have to look at what is good for the country here. But it has reached a crescendo and I think it is time to back down and realize what a great country we have and celebrate our likenesses rather than our differences.”
Senator Manchin has yet to announce his decision on a vote he calls “the most important vote in my life.” The Associated Press reported Monday that Manchin was “heavily weighing the vote ahead” and called him a “centrist Democrat” after his suggestion of censure on the president as a bipartisan alternative to impeachment.
On the Virginia side of the matter, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Democratic Senator Mark Warner have both made statements supporting the impeachment of President Trump.
“Unchallenged evil spreads like a virus. We have allowed a toxic president to infect the Senate and warp its behavior,” Kaine said on the Senate floor. “Now the Senate’s refusal to allow a fair trial threatens to spread a broader public anxiety about whether ‘impartial justice’ is a hollow fiction. An acquittal will lead to worse conduct. I will not be part of this continual degradation of public trust. Thus, I will vote to convict.”
Senator Mark Warner spoke on the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon, stating that he has decided to vote to convict the president on both articles of impeachment.
“I will vote to convict the president because I swore an oath to do impartial justice and the evidence proves the charges against him are true,” Senator Warner said. “There must be consequences for abusing the power of the presidency to solicit foreign interference in our election. If the Senate fails to hold him accountable we will be setting a dangerous precedent. We will be giving the green light to foreign adversaries and future presidents that this is okay. I will vote to convict the president because it is the Senate’s constitutional responsibility to uphold this bedrock American principle: that no one is above the law, not even the president, and especially not the President.”
On Dec. 19, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to proceed with two articles of impeachment against the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. The Senate is scheduled to vote on the charges against him, an abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
