PRINCETON — Area West Virginia churches and funeral homes are taking precautions now that Gov. Jim Justice has eased restrictions opening up some businesses and allowing indoor gatherings of more than 10 people.
A “stay at home” order is now a “safer at home” order.
But some churches will continue to delay congregational services.
Princeton’s First Christian Church closed its doors along with the rest of the churches in West Virginia due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Although the church can open its doors today, Pastor Steve Janning said they are not going to let members come back until May 17.
“I know we are allowed this weekend, but our members are older,” he said. “So it’ll give us two weeks to prepare. We are going to try to be careful, keep social distancing, make spaces between pews, and other things the Governor is requiring that we do.”
The church will be opening up in a step-by-step process. Sunday services will be the first step back then followed by Sunday School and Wednesday Bible study.
“Just add it slowly back and read and make sure the virus doesn’t come back and our people don’t get sick,” he said.
Around 75-80 members attend the church’s Sunday morning worship. The church, which is located off Straley Avenue, can hold 350 people so Janning has no worry that the church can fit the Sunday morning congregation while also social distancing.
But during this time with no indoor congregational services, church members have been busy.
They have done some repair work to the historical Princeton landmark, and some members also took the time to learn new skills.
One of those skills included learning how to utilize technology to continue worship.
“A lot of my energy has been spent on this digital stuff,” Janning said. “We’ve been live streaming Sunday mornings and every week we try to make it a little better.”
One of the videos had over 3,000 tuning in.
Several church members have also learned to make masks which have been given out to the community and also will be available to the congregation when church is held again.
“We will learn from this experience and move forward in the future and grow from it,” Janning said. “It’s helped us to stop and think about what’s really important and start putting off the things that aren’t that important and focus on the more important things like outreach and doing the stuff that a church should be doing.”
Rev. Chad Slater, pastor of the Christ Episcopal Church in Bluefield, says their church will also not me opening its doors for services today.
“We are still not open for public worship and we probably won’t be for a few Sundays,” he said. “We want to make sure when we are able to come back that its a safe venue for those that feel that they can venture out.”
The 100-year-old church closed in March like other churches in response to the pandemic for the health and benefit of their members and the community.
On Easter Sunday, the church did hold a drive-in service for members.
“People could drive by and wave and receive a blessing at the church,” Slater said. “We just tried to make the best out of an unusual Easter.”
Along with the Easter drive-in service, the church has held worship services and Bible studies online.
The church also runs a food pantry that serves 100 families but recently there has been a drop in the number of families utilizing the pantry.
“We are not certain if people don’t know that the food pantry is open or if people are afraid to come out,” he said.
Safety for the congregation is a priority for Slater.
“We don’t feel that it’s in the best interest of the community for us to come together right away,” he said. “We want to make sure it’s a safe place and the largest number of people can come back to worship together.”
Guidelines will be followed when the church is ready to open its doors and he said this has been an ongoing conversation between all of the clergy and bishops.
“I don’t think Jesus would enjoy us opening in an unsafe way and endangering God’s children,” Slater said.
The doors may be closed for congregational services right now, but church members are still showing outreach in the community.
“We’ve been deployed to go out there and love radically and that is actually a function of the people of God,” he said. “The church exists outside the walls of this building and that’s something I hope we never take for granted again.”
Funeral homes are also now allowed to return to offer indoor services to more people, but restrictions will be in place.
“With the stay at home order we only could have 10 people at a funeral,” manager Marilyn Boyce of Mercer Funeral Home in Bluefield said. “It’s hard to get people together but now that the order is lifting a little we will be able to accommodate people a little better.”
The funeral home has had to limit gatherings of family and friends but that has made it difficult for them to help people in the grieving process.
“Its been a hard time for folks to grieve without hugs or even a smile with your mask covering it,” she said. “It’s taken a lot of the personal side of it away. It’s hard to be a part of and watch.”
Once the funeral home opens to larger gatherings the staff will make sure the family, friends and community members stay safe. Hand sanitizers will be placed around the rooms and only every other pew will be used.
“Also, we have large enough rooms were people can come together but socially distance,” she said. The chapel that is located in the funeral home is large enough to accommodate a large gathering including the social distancing.
“Hopefully we’ve flattened the curve enough to still take precautions but still have more of the community involvement,” she said.
Keith Wickline, owner of Wickline Funeral Home in Lindside in Monroe County, said he always wants to do what the family requests and has worked with the former restrictions the best he can and will do the same now.
“The CDC (Center for Disease Control) has given funeral homes about 15 different directives,” he said. “We have primarily been doing graveside services with immediate family.”
That will now change.
“Right now we are letting families come and lead the way on how they want to do it,” he said.
With indoor services, people will sit in every other pew and practice social distancing,
“We will leave it up to the family,” he said, and whatever accommodations are needed will be done, and restrictions followed.
“It will be a slow process of getting back to normal,” he said, and adjusting to what people feel comfortable with.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com. Contact Jessica Nuzzo at jnuzzo@bdtonline.com.
