PRINCETON — Two of Mercer County’s volunteer fire departments are among the grant recipients in West Virginia American Water’s 11th annual Firefighting Support Grant program.
This year, the company will provide $18,375 in financial assistance to 20 fire departments and emergency management agencies located within the company’s service area.
Two Mercer County departments will receive grant funding. The East River Volunteer Fire Department will have $1,000 to purchase 50-foot sections of firehose. The Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department was receiving $1,000 to purchase a thermal imaging camera.
“Our annual Firefighting Support Grant helps provide firefighters and emergency professionals with access to the resources they need to keep our communities safe across West Virginia,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “We can’t thank our first responders enough for their dedication, courage and bravery in serving on the front lines each day to protect our people and come to our aid in times of need.”
Since 2013, West Virginia American Water’s Firefighting Support Grant has awarded 134 grants totaling over $130,000 to fire departments and emergency management agencies across the state.
The program covers a wide range of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities that will be used to support community fire protection. The Huntington Fire Department was one of the recipients of this year’s grant program.
“This grant program and our ongoing partnership with West Virginia American Water has served as an important enhancement to protecting the lives and property of the people of our city,” said Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller. “We appreciate all their team has done for us in the past and look forward to continuing to work together in serving our citizens in the future.”
A team of West Virginia American Water employees selected the grant recipients through a rigorous screening and application review process.
