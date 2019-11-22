TAZEWELL, Va. — Several businesses in Tazewell and Buchanan counties are getting a financial boost in another round of matching grants from the Southwest Virginia Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA).
The matching grants approved by the VCEDA board Thursday will see each of the businesses receive up to $10,000 from the Seed Capital Matching Grant program.
“VCEDA’s Seed Capital Matching Grant program has been a very successful program since it was started in 2017,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “The program has successfully resulted in investment by small businesses in our local communities and has also created jobs benefitting residents in VCEDA’s seven county, one-city area. In addition to VCEDA’s other programs and initiatives which are more targeted to traditional industrial development, we believe that supporting entrepreneurship and small business growth is another very important component of enhancing the economy of the region.”
Businesses receiving grants in Tazewell County are:
• TP’s Home Remodeling Small Engine Repair LLC, doing business as TP’s Auto Repair, an automotive repair and maintenance service specializing in engine repairs, tires, mufflers, brakes and tune-ups.
• Coaltown Taps, LLC, a tap room and restaurant serving craft beer and gourmet burgers.
• The Red Roof Home, LLC, a bed and breakfast.
• PK Fitness Inc., a 24-hour gym and fitness club.
In Buchanan County, these businesses will receive the matching grants·
• Dismal River Trucking, LLC, a trucking business.
• Fired Up Pottery, a paint your own ceramic pottery same-day studio.
• Daisy’s Cabins LLC, a cabin rental business with access to Spearhead Trails’ Coal Canyon Trail.
A for-profit business in the region that has been in business one year and under with less than 10 full-time employees is eligible to apply for dollar-for-dollar matching grants of up to $10,000.
Applicants work with the Small Business Development Centers at Mountain Empire and Southwest Virginia community colleges to prepare the applications to VCEDA that include detailed business and financial plans. Businesses must be located in, or plan to operate in, the VCEDA region in southwest Virginia that includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, and Wise counties and the City of Norton.
A total of 18 new businesses were funded in this round in the region and join 53 other small businesses spread throughout all seven VCEDA coalfield counties and the city of Norton, which have been approved for grant funding since the seed capital grant program was established.
Grant funds for the first 53 businesses totaled $563,500 with a projected economic impact of $3.13 million in private investment resulting in the creation of 542 full-time and part-time jobs within five years.
The 18 new businesses in the VCEDA counties approved Thursday are projected to create a combined total of $1.114 million in private investment and to create 75 full-time and part-time jobs.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
