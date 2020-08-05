TAZEWELL, Va. — As students are choosing whether to have online or in-person classroom instruction, Tazewell County Schools personnel are busy preparing for the planned Aug. 17 first day for students.
Lindsey Akers, public relations officer for the school system, said Tuesday the deadline for students to respond with their choice was Monday, but calls are still coming in.
For now, she said, Tazewell High School is reporting that between 20 and 25 percent of students have chosen remote learning, but not everyone has sent in a choice yet.
“If you choose online you have to do that for at least six weeks,” she said, and the same is true for the classroom choice. “After six weeks, students can change that.”
Akers said by the end of this week, an accurate count for all schools should be finalized, which is important because it also impacts the bus schedule.
Multiple runs will be needed, she said, since students will be spaced out using every other seat, except family members who can sit together.
For those students who choose to be in classrooms, schools will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 or 1:40 p.m. and schools will be closed on Wednesdays for disinfecting.
On Wednesdays, all students will receive remote instruction.
Schools will also be cleaned and disinfected on Saturdays.
Akers said Google Chrome is used and all students will study the same material whether in person or online.
On Tuesday, Kindergarten teacher Deborah Hackney at Tazewell Primary School was busy setting up her classroom, with each desk placed on a square outlined in blue tape and 3 feet apart. The classroom was set up for 18 students.
She said students do not have to wear a mask in school, only on buses.
“Everything is going to be in the classroom,” Hackney said. “Breakfast will be delivered here and lunch, or they can pick it up and bring it here.”
That will the case for all classes at all levels, she said, at least that is the plan for now.
“It (plans) can change,” she said, depending on how the pandemic situation goes.
When students arrive in the morning, their temperatures are taken at the front entrance.
All hallways are marked with stickers, spacing students 6 feet apart, with red going one way and blue the other direction.
“It shows the flow of traffic and also keeps them spaced out when they are in the hallways,” Akers said.
Water coolers will not be used.
“What we will have is water bottle filling stations,” she said.
Those are installed on walls and students simply place the water bottle into a slot and it automatically fills it with up to 16 ounces at at time.
“That way, you are not touching anything,” Akers said. “You fill it up and just remove it. Less touch, less germs.”
Parents are encouraged to send water bottles with their kids, she added.
Hand sanitizer stations are also installed on walls in hallways for easy access.
“They are automatic and they are in all schools,” Akers said.
Offices have plexiglass dividers to prevent close contact with students as well as on tables in some classrooms. Bathrooms, sinks and urinals also are divided by plexiglass dividers.
Akers said in classes that are larger, especially in high school and the intermediate school, cafeterias and gyms can be used for classroom space if all students cannot fit into a classroom and maintain social distancing.
At Tazewell Intermediate School, a crew was busy cleaning Tuesday and Principal Karrie Kinder and other staff members were making preparations.
In the cafeteria, the usual tables were gone and classroom desks and chairs were stacked up, ready to be set up when needed.
“We have the cafeteria ready to go, we have the gym set up ready to go,” Kinder said. “It will be ready to go if we need it.”
Akers said all teachers will be issued three cloth masks, and “plenty of disposable masks” are available as well.
Teachers will wear masks in the event of any required closer contact with students.
Akers said in case a student becomes sick or has a high fever, a protocol is in place
“We have isolation rooms in each of our schools,” she said.
The plan also has procedures in place if a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19.
Appropriate action, made in cooperation with the school system’s director of nursing and the Virginia Department of Health, includes:
• Closing all schools in Tazewell County for a period of time (example, three to five days), in which case all students would receive online learning.
• Closing all schools in an area of Tazewell County (example, Tazewell area only).
• Closing only one school for a period of time.
• Sending only one class or grade level home for a period of time.
Any student or employee who has received confirmation of a positive test can return to school only by providing documentation from a licensed medical professional that it is safe to return.
All sports programs have been postponed and scheduled to start in December with winters sports. Football and other fall sports will start in mid-February, with spring sports starting in April.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
