BLUEFIELD — Virginia residents seeking to further their educations while struggling with pandemic-related financial woes could find help across the state line.
Bluefield State College recently started the Good Neighbor Program which offers in-state tuition to Virginia students living in Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe Counties. This new program is being offered as a way to help people contending with the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dr. Ted Lewis, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs.
“They may have been laid off, their family members may have been laid off or their hours reduced at work,” Lewis said Tuesday about prospective applicants. “Or they may be servers whose tips at their restaurants have declined and they’re facing economic hardships.”
The new program is designed to aid people by offering Virginia applicants out-of-state tuitions.
“We’re calling this the Good Neighbor Policy because we want to demonstrate that Bluefield State College helps our communities during these times,” Lewis said. “We felt that it was important to extend the in-state tuition for people in these four counties.”
Grants such as the Pell grant could help lower tuition cost even more, Lewis said. Any student who is eligible for the Pell grant or other grants could use the grant funds to help pay their tuition.
“Pell-eligible students from these counties could utilize their Pell grants, meaning they’ll pay zero dollars tuition for their first two semesters at BSC,” according to Bluefield State’s website.
“We’ve had a lot of inquires,” Lewis said. “We just rolled this out recently, you know. There’s been quite a bit of interest. We’ll certainly work with these students to get them the classes they need.
The program is not only for recent high school graduates.
“It’s for any resident of those four counties,” he added. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a 2020 graduate or already a student at Bluefield State. Tuition this year will be the same as a resident of West Virginia.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
