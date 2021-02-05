TAZEWELL, Va. — Virginia’s death penalty and how its possible ban could impact the courts is not an easy question to answer, area leaders said Thursday.
Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement Thursday after the Senate of Virginia voted on legislation sponsored by Senator Scott Surovell, D-36th District, to ban capital punishment in the Commonwealth, which passed by 21 to 17 margin.
“Today’s vote in the Virginia Senate is a tremendous step toward ending the death penalty in our Commonwealth. Virginia has executed more people than any other state. The practice is fundamentally inequitable. It is inhumane. It is ineffective. And we know that in some cases, people on death row have been found innocent,” Northam said.
“It’s time for Virginia to join 22 other states and abolish the death penalty,” Northam stated. “I applaud every senator who cast a courageous vote today, and I look forward to signing this bill into law.”
The House of Delegates is considering a companion bill to abolish the death penalty, sponsored by Delegate Mike Mullin, D-93rd District. The bill advanced out of committee Thursday, but the full body has not yet voted on it.
One local House of Delegates member said he did not support the legislation.
“I will not support abolishing the death penalty,” said Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Va. “There was a time earlier in my life when I was conflicted on the issue. At the time, I did not believe the state should have the authority to take another life. After researching and listening to so many personal stories of murder victims relatives, I cannot support giving those who committed such horrible crimes the luxury of living the rest of their life on earth even in prison.”
“There is no question that innocent individuals have been put to death throughout history, but that number has been greatly reduced with the advancement of investigative technology and the court appeals process,” Morefield continued. “The actions of those on death row can only be explained as evil and cruel. I can only imagine the horror that families have to endure every single day knowing those responsible for the death of a loved one is still living.”
Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney J. Chris Plaster said that it was difficult to say how a ban on capital punishment would impact his office, adding that his office has not had any capital cases since he came to office.
“I know that we have some concern about some of the other, as they call it, criminal justice reform, a lot which is anti-law enforcement at its core,” he said. “But obviously when you deal with something like capital punishment, that’s very much a different thing. I wonder, and I’ve never been able to answer this for myself, how much of a deterrent the possibility of the death penalty truly is when someone is anticipating or planning something as heinous as is required to elevate your crime to a capital offense.”
Plaster added that the death penalty may serve as a deterrent when someone considers murdering or attempting to murder a member of the law enforcement community. He said that he has not seen the legislation.
Modern forensic science including the use of DNA evidence does help in capital cases, he said.
“I don’t ever want to convict someone at all who is innocent,” Plaster said. “But hopefully some of the advances we’ve made in forensic science may eliminate some of the mistakes and quell some of those fears.”
Differences of opinion on the issue cover many of the same bases.
For Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charlie Stacy, a Bluefield, Va. attorney, those who were executed for a crime they did not commit is a compelling reason to end the death penalty, and there is a chance it can still happen.
As a defense attorney, he said he is familiar with the cases of many people, especially people of color, who were imprisoned, and some executed, but later exonerated through DNA and other more forensic evidence.
“The fear I always have is if an innocent person is convicted on my watch,” he said, and innocent people can be convicted and sentenced to death.
Stacy pointed to the 1982 case of Earl Washington Jr., who was exonerated through DNA testing just days before his scheduled execution.
Stacy said he appreciates the victim’s families and they want retribution, but an execution in many cases is still not without the possibility of a mistake.
When the guilt of the party is in no doubt and it’s also a heinous crime like murdering a child, the reaction to want the death penalty is understandable and can be based on emotion.
“I would not lose any sleep over that person’s execution,” he said, but emotions can come into play and they can impact cases where there is no absolute certainty, even a confession that can sometimes be bogus because of the accused’s mental capacity or young age or techniques used to obtain confessions.
Forensic science continues to develop and could get sophisticated enough down the road to exonerate some who are innocent but executed now, he added.
Stacy said it’s also an expensive and lengthy process to execute someone because of all the mandated appeals that can take 10 to 15 years go work through.
“It is more expensive to go through the appeal process than it is to house them for the rest of their natural lives,” he said.
Stacy again emphasized the history of the death penalty as an “inequitable imposition” to people of color.
“The death penalty has no place in the modern judicial system,” he said.
