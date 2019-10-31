PRINCETON — Some towns and cities across the region are now changing their trick-or-treat times due to inclement weather that is expected Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., a 90 percent chance of rain is expected for Halloween evening. Due to this precipitation, a steep drop in temperature and blustery wind, mischievous holiday activities may have to be postponed.
According to a hazardous weather outlook issued Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service for the Bluefield area, there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday into Thursday evening. The primary threat is damaging wind and perhaps an isolated tornado, according to the advisory. The rain showers also could turn to snow showers late Thursday night into Friday morning, although no snow accumulation is expected.
In and around the Bluefield area the prime time for severe weather will take place between 2 and 5 p.m, according to meteorologist Reggie Roakes with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. After this window, temperatures are set to rapidly drop with rain lingering.
The new trick-or-treat time for many locations will take place on Saturday. Though the forecast isn’t expecting rain the temperatures will be frigid, according to Roakes.
Temperatures on November 2 are expected to reach a high of the low 50s, leaving many costumes out of the question without a coat.
For fear of drab conditions and weather-related illnesses, many locations throughout the two Virginia’s are moving Halloween altogether. The majority of Mercer County is sticking to the scheduled Thursday times.
The City of Princeton is not changing their trick-or-treat times according to Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. Trick-or-treating through the Grassroots District of Mercer Street will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
Princeton’s Monster Mash is still set to take place at its scheduled time as well. From 6 to 10 p.m. guests are welcome to participate in the spooky activities taking place on Mercer Street.
At midnight guests are welcome to visit Stages Music School for a special performance of the Rocky Horror Picture Show.
In the city of Bluefield W.Va., trick-or-treating times are being moved to Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. according to City Clerk Bobbi Kersey. The town of Bluefield, Va., has moved their trick-or-treating times to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. The town of Tazewell also has changed its trick-or-treat times to Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
At the time of printing trick-or-treat times are as follows:
Athens, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Princeton, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bland County trunk or treat, October 31, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Mercer Mall, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
War Fire Department, November 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Pocahontas, Va., November 1 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Bluefield, W. Va., November 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Bluefield, Va., November 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tazewell, Va., November 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.
