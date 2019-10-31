Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and possibly severe this afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.