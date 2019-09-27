BLUEFIELD — The Visit Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau won the award for Best Social Media at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism this week.
The Conference was held from September 23 through 25 at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, ending with the “Stars of Almost Heaven Awards.”
According to Jamie Null, Executive Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau (MCVB) those eligible for the awards are any organization or business in W.Va. that contributed to the tourism industry.
“We had submitted an entry for the social media award,” Null said. “That award was to show how we use social media in our marketing plan overall.”
The nominations are judged by the W.Va. Department of Commerce Marketing Team. There is only one winner in each category. During Null’s time as Director of the MCVB, this is the third award they have won in just five years.
Null credits the win to the hiring of a full-time Social Media Manager this year, Erica Seibert.
“Last fall, I presented the board with the idea and they leapt on it and we promoted our hospitality,” Null said. “Erica got promoted because she was already starting to dabble in that and so we gave her some training from Digital Relativity.”
Seibert also received training in social media marketing from attending a conference in Asheville, N.C. Null said that if they were going to hire a full-time position, they wanted to make sure she had the right training.
“We wove social media into everything that we did, even our print ads, just to make sure we were staying up with the trends,” Null said. “Over the course of Erica taking it over completely, we are up in the hundreds of percentages of engagement improvement.”
Through the training and work that MCVB has put in, Null believes they have become the leader in social media in Mercer County.
“I think social media is important because it connects with our visitors when they see our content,” Null said. “We are able to reach people we have never met before. When people out of the area go to learn more about our tourism attractions they go online. For us, it is kind of a first impression.”
Null said that the tourism industry is a constant competition and the MCVB aims to always put their best foot forward. In addition, the industry is constantly changing, as technology changes and it is important to keep up with the trends.
“I am sure the win was so meaningful to Erica as well,” Null said. “I thrust her into a different role and she deserves a lot of credit for the research she put into this as well as just rolling up her sleeves and getting the job done. She did a great job and I am lucky to have her on our team.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.