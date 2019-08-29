TAZEWELL, Va. — Funding to help promote tourism in Virginia is coming from the state, with several initiatives in the region benefiting.
David Woodard, executive director of the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority and chair of the Tazewell County School Board, said the authority will receive $50,000 in matching funds for a program called “Get Outside!” to promote outdoor activities in the region.
Woodard was in Tazewell Wednesday attending a visit by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) to the Back of the Dragon headquarters, a tourist attraction that is one of many that will benefit.
“We will receive $50,000 for a good outside campaign,” he said. “It’s important for localities and entities like ours that are part of Appalachia to get matching funds from the state with the marketing dollars we already have so we can reach a bigger audience and have a greater economic impact overall in our coalfield counties.”
Other area initiatives receiving funding include $24,962 for Giles County’s “Expanding the Message – Giles a Place to Play, Stay, Love and Enjoy Virginia’s Mountain Playground; $4,790 for Buchanan County’s “Embrace the Wild”; and $50,000 for the Wytheville Convention and Visitors Bureau’s “Ready for Our Close Up – Shining a Light on the New Wytheville.”
Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday, with more than $965,000 in matching grant funds to be awarded to 44 local tourism initiatives as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Marketing Leverage Program (MLP).
The MLP grants are designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds. This funding cycle, local partners will commit more than $2.8 million to match the VTC grants, providing more than $3.8 million in new marketing funds to increase visitation to Virginia. The grants will ultimately impact at least 182 other statewide tourism entities.
“As we celebrate five decades of the iconic ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ slogan this year, I am thrilled to see such tremendous partnership, innovation, and growth within one of our most important industries,” Northam said. “Tourism entities throughout Virginia understand the value of strategic and innovative marketing initiatives in promoting what makes this Commonwealth a great place to live, work, and visit. These grant funds are designed to support exciting new development projects and programs that will help attract more travelers and increase visitor spending, while also improving our communities, generating revenue for our regional economies, and creating job opportunities for Virginians.”
The VTC Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand.
“The tourism industry has an incredible impact on Virginia’s economy, and the development of new tourism product is essential to our success,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Last year, visitors to Virginia spent $26 billion, which supported 234,000 work opportunities in our communities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. By leveraging the power of public-private partnerships, the Marketing Leverage Program grants will help inject even more critical dollars back into Virginia’s economy.”
The next round of VTC Marketing Leverage Program grants will open on Sept. 10, with a Dec. 17, deadline. Localities interested in applying may visit www.vatc.org for more information.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
