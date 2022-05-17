BLUEFIELD — Bluefield and Princeton High School students that are a part of the Health Sciences and Technology Academy (HSTA) program showcased their presentations last week at Bluefield High School.
The HSTA is a 4-year academic program that allows underrepresented teens to conduct primary research projects related to health science that will give them a financial waiver to any West Virginia state school.
“The waiver pays portions of these students tuition,” Mercer County field site coordinator Yvonne Harris said. “Some up to 50 percent, some more or less. It just depends on the student.”
Harris added, “They get this waiver every semester, and after four years of undergraduate, if they are going into the medical field, that waiver continues. Then, the price goes up, and they get more money.”
Students involved in the program said they like the opportunities HSTA brings them.
“I joined HSTA to get a better knowledge about health science,” said Shamya Lane, Bluefield High School senior Thursday, May 12. “It opened my experience to the nursing field and helped me decide that choice for school.”
Princeton Senior High School 2022 valedictorian Sophia Lipscomb said it was a “wonderful opportunity.”
“I just thought it was a wonderful opportunity as far a financial and after high school opportunities, and I really like that it supports underrepresented communities,” she said.
The program not only allows academic opportunities but also the chance to meet new people.
“I love interacting with each other, and whenever they had summer camps, that was probably my favorite,” said Chance Johnson, another Bluefield senior.
“My favorite part is getting to meet new people and having fun,” Laken Harvey, Bluefield freshman, said.
The diversity of the program is another aspect that draws the students to it more because of the inclusivity it allows them to feel.
“My favorite part is getting to see the diversity and getting to see the groups you don’t see often with their academic accolades,” said Lipscomb. “I like seeing people that look like me succeed in academics.”
The students are recruited in the eighth grade and are asked to apply as long as they meet the requirements. For Mercer County, students from Bluefield Middle School, Glenwood School and Princeton Middle School are recruited.
“I go up and meet with the eighth grade guidance counselors and they let me go up and present my program,” Harris said. “Any student that wants to apply that has a 2.5 (Grade Point Average) or better can apply. You also have to be a West Virginian and an American citizen.”
Harris said the students must do research.
“It’s like being in a college class without being in college,” she said.
This year, 35 students participated in the presentations from grades 9-12. All students in the program are required to present each of their high school years.
“They are all science related,” said Harris. “We have some (presentations) on description drugs, stress, and COVID-19 just to name a few.”
The HSTA program is also a big contributor of community service and allows students to build important connections and experience for the future through this service.
“My favorite thing about HSTA has just been being able to experience things that I’m not able to without it as far as doing community service projects, getting involved with youth, and getting more experience with health science projects,” Lane said.
While the projects and studies they do in the programs are health science based and some students do plan to do health science post-high school, not all students have this same idea.
Johnson and Lane plan to pursue health science degrees through exercise science and nursing, while Lipscomb wants to study business and international relations.
As a freshman, Harvey is undecided for her future plans.
But they all said they have enjoyed the program.
