BLUEFIELD, Va. — Inspiring a lifelong love of reading was the goal Thursday of a competition pitting elementary schools in tests of their spelling, comprehension, vocabulary and other literacy skills.
Ten reading teams from across Tazewell County came to the Bluefield College campus for the 20th Annual Tom Colley Reading Bee. The reading bee was created when Executive Editor Tom Colley of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph was the chairman of the Literacy Committee of the former Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce. Colley developed the contest to encourage children to read.
Five teams of fourth-grade students and five teams of fifth-grade students spent much of Thursday morning competing in contests including vocabulary, reading comprehension, editing, impromptu and spelling.
The overall winner in the fourth-grade was Graham Intermediate School. Team members included Palyn Goodson, Brennan Havens, Christian Holt and Addison Mitchem. Their coach was teacher Sarah Jones. The runner-up fourth grade overall winner was the team from Cedar Bluff Elementary.
Graham Intermediate School’s team passed around the trophies after the awards ceremony concluded. The students searched for words to express their feelings.
“Good! Good!” Palyn Goodson replied when asked how it felt to win the reading bee.
“Amazing! teammate Addison Mitchem added.
The overall winner in the fifth-grade was Tazewell Intermediate School. Team members included Kat Bevins, Jacob Gates, Masyn Honaker and J.P. King. Their coach was teacher Sheri Catron. The runner-up fifth grade overall winner was the team from Richlands Elementary School.
At the stage, Tazewell Intermediate’s team was passing their new trophies back and forth.
“Very good,” Masyn Honaker about being the reading bee’s fifth grade overall winner. “We didn’t win last year, but this year we definitely won!”
Student Kat Bevins said her team had been studying for the reading bee since the beginning of winter. Winning the bee was “pretty good.”
“Didn’t you see how many trophies I’m about to pass in your hands?” teacher Sheri Catron asked her.
Reading teams and their captains were called up to the Harman Chapel’s stage to receive their trophies as the winners were announced.
In the fourth-grade category, the following teams won in each competition:
• Vocabulary winners included: first place, Graham Intermediate School; second place, Richlands Elementary; and third place, Tazewell Intermediate School.
• Spelling winners included: first place, Graham Intermediate School; second place, Tazewell Intermediate School; and third place, Abbs Valley Bossevian Elementary.
• Comprehension winners included: first place, Graham Intermediate School; second place, Richlands Elementary; and third place, Cedar Bluff Elementary.
• Editing winners included: first place, Abbs Valley Bossevian Elementary; second place, Graham Intermediate School; and third place, Cedar Bluff Elementary.
• Impromptu winners included: first place, Cedar Bluff Elementary; second place, Tazewell Intermediate School; third place, Richlands Elementary School.
In the fifth-grade category, the following teams won in each competition:
• Vocabulary winners included: first place, Tazewell Intermediate School; second place, Richlands Elementary School; and third place, Abbs Valley Bossevian Elementary.
• Spelling winners included: first place, Tazewell Intermediate School; second place, Abbs Valley Bossevian Elementary; and a third-place tie between Richlands Elementary School and Graham Intermediate School.
• Comprehension winners included: first place, Tazewell Intermediate School; second place, Richlands Elementary School; and third place, Abbs Valley Bossevian Elementary.
• Editing winners included: first place, Graham Intermediate School; second place, tied between Richlands Elementary School and Tazewell Intermediate School; and third place, Cedar Bluff Elementary.
• Impromptu winners included: first place, Cedar Bluff Elementary: second place, Richlands Elementary School; and third place, Tazewell Intermediate School.
