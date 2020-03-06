Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Becoming windy. Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier and heavier late. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.