Students from McDowell, Mercer and Monroe counties were among the 226 eight-grade students the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) recognized Tuesday as 2023 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe during ceremonies at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.
The WVDE inducted the students as part of the 307th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy, recognizing them for their knowledge of West Virginia history, according to an announcement from the WVDE. The exam focuses on Mountain State topics including civics, government, geography, culture and numerous other categories.
The program’s legacy dates back to 1716 when Governor of the Virginia Colony Alexander Spotswood organized and recognized a delegation of men who explored the land west of the Allegheny Mountains (most of which is now West Virginia). He presented each of them with a small golden horseshoe to commemorate their bravery in crossing the mountain. It remains the longest-running program of its kind in the country with annual state recognitions dating back to 1931.
This year features the winning knighting bench design developed and built by Cabell County Career Technology Center Students Austin Morrison and Marin Wickline.
The new bench will be used in future ceremonies and be on display at the State Museum at the West Virginia Culture Center.
Local 2023 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe included:
McDowell County students receiving the award were Cecilia Wilson, Mount View High School; Turner Addair, Sandy River Middle School; and Sirius Billips, Southside K-8 School.
Mercer County students receiving the award included Taleya Crawford-Raines, Bluefield Middle School; Titus Holcomb, Bluefield Middle School; Alyson Miller, Bluefield Middle School; Willis Wilson, Bluefield Middle School; Jadalynn Brown, Glenwood School (K-8); and Kiley Mullins, Pikeview Middle School.
Monroe County students receiving the award were Kegan Sablack, Mountain View Elementary & Middle School; Bridget Brooks, Peterstown Middle School; and Brayden Fox, Peterstown Middle School.
“These Golden Horseshoe winners have demonstrated strong character, a thirst for knowledge, and exemplary pride in order to achieve this distinction today,” said Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “With this induction, they continue a legacy of excellence in education that gives them the opportunity to be ambassadors of the Mountain State.”
The WVDE also celebrated four new honorary Golden Horseshoe Award recipients this year. Matthew Umstead, Pete Arvon and Michael Chirico were knighted as part of the ceremony today.
First Lady Cathy Justice will be knighted during a ceremony on June 20, West Virginia Day.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
