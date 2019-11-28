BLUEFIELD — The holiday shopping season officially begins on Black Friday, the annual shopping bonanza of deals and sales. While some stores are opening today, others opt to keep their doors closed on the holiday and open at midnight or the next morning.
The Mercer Mall’s official Black Friday hours are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. this year. Other stores in the mall may vary and open early, or today. For example, JCPenney will open at 2 p.m. today and Belk will open at 4 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. on Black Friday until 6 a.m. Walmart will begin their early Black Friday specials at 6 p.m. tonight and remain open.
In the week before Thanksgiving and Black Friday, stores and employees prepared for the shopping event that has become a holiday in itself.
Brandon Etter, a manager at Hobby Lobby for five years said that while Black Friday is their busiest day of the year, the store stays busy during the holidays.
“Typically for us, Black Friday is usually the busiest day of the year, but leading up to Thanksgiving and even after Thanksgiving, the Saturdays are just as busy as Black Fridays,” Etter said. “The only extended hours we ever do are the day after Thanksgiving (Black Friday) and the Saturday after Thanksgiving. We open one hour early and close one hour late and then we just go back to our normal hours.”
Etter said that in his experience at Hobby Lobby, people buy a lot of Christmas decorations until about the first week of December. After that, people are purchasing more gifts and wrapping paper from the arts and crafts store.
He said there is something about going out and shopping, as opposed to online shopping, that appeals to him and the many Black Friday shoppers.
“I know a lot of people can get stuff off Amazon, but if people are like me, I like to be able to see the item and touch it before I buy it,” Etter said. “Especially when it comes to clothes and even decorations, I have ordered stuff online before and it looks nothing like the picture.”
Etter said that on the Black Fridays that he has worked, he thinks people come out to see a spectacle and even wear matching shirts.
“I think honestly some people just like to come out and see the crowds. I know for a fact that is why a lot of people go to Walmart on Thanksgiving night, just to see the crowds,” Etter said. “We see a lot of people each year that will wear matching Black Friday shirts that they made just to go out shopping.”
Jeff Griffith, a General Manager at Books-A-Million also mentioned seeing “Black Friday shirts.”
“I think a lot of the crowds are people coming out for Black Friday,” Griffith said. “You will see people wearing shirts that say, ‘Black Friday Warrior’ and I think people just enjoy getting out and doing that.”
One of those Black Friday shoppers will be True Dell Dye, of Richlands, Va. She said she would probably shop at Walmart or Belk on Black Friday.
“Of course I will be shopping on Black Friday,” Dye said. “I just love to come out and I love to shop, it is my favorite thing to do other than going to church.”
Misty Neal, a Sales Associate at Hickory Farms said their kiosk will be open during normal Mercer Mall hours on Black Friday.
“All we do are kiosks now during the Christmas season. You can order online though, all year long and they sell a ton of different things,” Neal said. “We have a saying, you know it is Christmastime when Hickory Farms shows up.”
Neal said that after Thanksgiving the mall traffic is “non-stop, all day, every day.”
“We are busy all the time because we are only open during the holidays and a lot of people do not know about the online store and I think this is kind of like a holiday tradition for a lot of people,” Neal said. “We get a lot of customers, they have family members that come in from out of town and love Hickory Farms and think it is a big holiday tradition.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
