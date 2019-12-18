PRINCETON -— With Christmas Day a week away, twinkling, blinking and colorful lights adorn most homes and businesses in Mercer County, bringing Christmas cheer to its residents. However, a different kind of light, flashing blue ones, in fact, brought holiday cheer to some drivers on Tuesday afternoon.
Those flashing blue lights belonged to W.Va. State Trooper J.S. VanMeter. In what has become an annual tradition at the State Police Princeton detachment, “Santa Stops” were conducted Tuesday afternoon by troopers who handed out cash instead of tickets.
Santa Stops have been conducted by troopers at the Princeton detachment since 2014 when an anonymous donor brought in ten $100 bills and asked that they be given out to random drivers. The tradition has continued since then.
W.Va. State Troopers patrol Mercer County on “Santa Stop” days, watching for minor speeding infractions or expired tags and inspection stickers. Instead of a ticket, these drivers receive a warning and $100.
The department split the money among a few troopers this year. VanMeter had $300 to give away on his run.
“This is my second year doing Santa Stops,” VanMeter said. “It feels good helping out the community and getting to interact with them.”
VanMeter’s first stop was Candice Crouch-Hicks. She was pulled over for a minor traffic infraction and when she was told she would be getting just a warning and $100, she burst into tears of joy.
Crouch-Hicks and her family moved to W.Va. just a year ago. Since then, they have been going through a rough time.
“You have no idea how much this means,” Crouch-Hicks said through tears. “I have two daughters that are autistic and have been in the hospital for the past two weeks. My husband just started back to work, he was laid off for three months and we are so far behind on everything and have not been able to get anything for Christmas. This really means a lot.”
VanMeter said the Santa Stops are a heartwarming tradition to be able to give back to the community.
“It is nice to help people, especially in need, around the Christmas season,” VanMeter said.
Another beneficiary of 2019’s Santa Stops was Nolan Woodring. He was also pulled over for a minor traffic infraction and said he was grateful for the extra funds around the holidays because he has three children.
Lastly, Don Archer was pulled over for a minor infraction and said he was grateful and that this traffic stop had made his day.
“I think I have seen Santa Stops on television before but I do not think it was around here,” Archer said. “It feels great to get some extra money around the holidays and it feels even better that this young man (Trooper Van Meter) cut me some slack.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
