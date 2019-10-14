BLUEFIELD — One local soldier has made a heartwarming dedication in remembrance of “Lil” Tony Webster.
After graduating from Airborne school in the United States Army on October 10, PV2 Noah L. Pugh, of Bluefield, dedicated his wings to Webster. During his three weeks in the school, Pugh remembered Webster’s interest in paratrooping.
“I dedicated my wings to him because one of the last things we talked about was me becoming a paratrooper. He thought that was the coolest thing,” Pugh said, “I dedicated my wings to him so that he can be with me on every jump I make and he can experience the thrill that I do.”
During their time at Bluefield High School Pugh and Webster were close friends. Sitting near each other in class the two would often talk about the military and Pugh’s plans to enlist. After early enlisting in the 11th grade, Webster was intrigued by Pugh’s future of paratrooping.
“Tony was my best friend. He was always there when I needed to talk. He always joked and laughed about things with me. He was just a great person,” Pugh said.
Pugh’s wings are a recognition of his completion at Airborne school. Along with his training he also successfully jumped from a high-performance aircraft five times, which he wished to share with Webster. Now as a qualified paratrooper his wing dedication is his own way of honoring and remembering his friend.
“Words can’t explain how much it means to me. It brought tears to my eyes,” Webster’s father, also Tony Webster, said, “It’s really emotional.”
After Webster’s unexpected passing earlier this year, Pugh, and the surrounding communities were stricken with grief. Though many months have passed since then, Pugh and many others are continually working to keep Webster’s legacy alive.
“This is a really nice honor. This shows the impact that ‘Lil’ Tony had on so many people. It tells you right there the character that Tony had,” Webster Sr. said.
As Pugh now embarks on his journey of duty at Fort Bragg, Pugh seeks to keep Webster’s memory alive one jump at a time.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.