BLUEFIELD, Va. — MaKenzie Phipps started singing in church with her grandmother when she was 4 years old, developing a passion for music that has grown exponentially over the 16 years since.
The Bluefield, Va., resident will be in concert at the Bluefield Arts Center on April 22, showcasing her talents with her backup band.
“We always love playing in our hometown,” she said. “We don’t get to do it much.”
That’s because of a busy schedule that has her weekends already booked until December.
“I am used to a busy schedule,” she said, and she performs in many states on the East Coast as part of music festivals and some solo shows.
Singing in church led her to her favorite music genre, country, and to her favorite country singer.
“I love Miss Loretta Lynn,” she said. “She was the very first person I started singing.”
Phipps said she has met Lynn’s sister and still has hope of meeting the retired country superstar, who turned 90 years old on Thursday.
Besides Lynn, she also enjoys singing Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline, but loves all music genres, from rock to broadway, with the rock group “Queen” one of her favorites.
“My parents always say I never went a day without singing,” she said. “That is how I have always been.”
Phipps also plays instruments.
“I found a passion and love for playing musical instruments as well,” she said. “I took my first piano lesson at 10 and started playing the guitar five years ago.”
She also attended Stages Music School in Princeton to learn more about performing as well as building a social media platform.
“I started performing (on stage) at 14,” she said, and the ball has kept rolling, creating a continuously busy schedule, which she loves.{p class=”p1”}”It’s already been a long ride at 20,” she said. “I couldn’t see my life going any other way.”{p class=”p1”}Besides touring, the Graham High School graduate is also a student at Southwest Virginia Community College, graduating next month with a degree in general studies and a music concentration.
After graduation, she will take a year off from any further studies to concentrate an another passion – writing her own songs.
About a year ago, she started devoting more time to songwriting, including her own songs and co-writing with Shane Begley, with him she also sings on occasion, and now hopes to spend much more time writing original songs.
“All of my songs, except one Christmas song, are based on personal experiences,” she said, “everything that is going on in my life. It connects with the audience.”
Phipps said if she has something on her mind she is dwelling on, it may inspire a song.
“It won’t go away until I write it down,” she said, adding that the words “just come to me.”
For example, her debut single, “Maybe,” is receiving a lot attention and is about ending a relationship.
According to procountrymusic.com, “With the release of her debut single, ‘Maybe,’ Makenzie Phipps has added a quality heartbreak tune to that list (of country songs about love lost). Beginning in a low register which eventually builds to big, belting notes in the chorus, Phipps shows impressive vocal range throughout the song, which features a largely acoustic melody, allowing the lyrics and vocal track to shine, with fiddle weaving its way throughout.”
Phipps said “Maybe” is popular on streaming platforms, which reach a global audience.
“CDs are not as relevant now,” she said, as songs are released on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, in a “song by song format,” but some artists do continue to release albums as well.
Phipps said a trip to Nashville is in the works soon to record four to five new songs.
She has also enjoyed accolades.
Phipps has received awards such as “Female Country Song of the Year” at the 2021 Josie Music Awards and was named “Future Star of the Year” by the North American Country Music Association International. Her renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “Travelin’ Soldier” have over 1 million views on Facebook.
She has been invited to perform at the CMA Fest in Nashville on the Grand Ole Opry house stage this summer.
All of that being said, there is another side to Phipps that takes up her time as well – the love of animals.
“Ever since I was a little girl I grew up wanting animals,” she said, and has had dogs and now a cat. “I have always loved animals.”
That is the reason she volunteers two to three times a week at the Mercer County Animal Shelter as well as the Tazewell County Animal Shelter.
“I love helping out the shelter in any way I can,” she said.
Phipps recently posted a TikTok video promoting the shelter and urging people to help out with supplies and to adopt a pet.
“The big thing is about adopting out animals,” she said, “and it’s a big responsibility. Some of these babies have different backstories that can be heartbreaking. We want them all to go to a good home.”
Phipps said the shelter runs off people in the community and is in constant need of supplies.
“I want to make sure people understand the importance of those necessities, from food to other supplies,” she said, as well as adopting.
Stacey Harman, shelter director, said adoptions are going “pretty well,” but the shelter is inundated with animals either from Animal Control or from residents bringing them in.
“We have a waiting list (for people dropping off animals),” she said, since the shelter is almost always full. “It’s a non-stop cycle.”
Harman said the adoption process is smooth and during the first week of May the “clean the shelter” event will be held to try to get all animals at the shelter at that time adopted.
Phipps said that although her schedule is busy, she loves her time at the shelters.
But on Friday night, April 22, her entire focus will be on her music at the Bluefield Arts Center.
“I am excited,” she said, and happy she has a lot of supporters in this area. “I am looking forward to bringing the community together and sharing my music with them and show them what we’ve got.”
The show, presented by the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp. (BARC), starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at bluefieldartscenter.com.
Phipps can be followed on Instagram at mackyp143.
