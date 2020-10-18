PRINCETON — Mercer’s schools remain in flux as officials try to adapt to positive COVID-19 cases being found, all while the county sees more and more virus cases confirmed in the general public.
The Saturday update from the Department of Education showed Mercer County in the yellow category, but Mercer County Schools will be operating by the infection rate metric which places the county in the orange category. As such, all schools still open for in-person instruction will only be allowing 50 percent of the student body on campus in a day.
This includes elementary schools, who were previously exempt from the 50 percent policy that high schools and middle schools were already following.
For many students, however, in-person policies will not apply as schools continue to close their campuses for deep cleaning following discoveries of positive virus cases. “PikeView Middle School, Princeton High School, Straley School and the seventh grade at Princeton Middle School remain on remote learning,” Mercer County Schools said Saturday via Facebook. “An announcement will be made when those students may return to in-person school.”
Contact tracing is being conducted by the Mercer County Health Department as the schools perform deep cleaning.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
