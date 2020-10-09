TAZEWELL, Va. — Area schools continue to face positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining, with Tazewell County being hit the hardest.
Six students and three teachers remain on the active COVID-19 list in Tazewell County.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy provided an update on the situation Thursday to “keep our communities apprised of our current standing in regards to COVID-19 in our schools…” he said.
Of the active students, four are in the Richlands area and two in Bluefield, with two employees in the Bluefield area and one in the Tazewell area.
Besides the active cases, 60 students remain quarantined – 38 in the Richlands area and 22 in the Tazewell area.
Employees quarantined include 10 in the Bluefield area, three in Tazewell and two in Richlands.
In McDowell County, Sandy River River Middle School and River View High School are both closed this week because of a positive case in each school.
Sandy River will reopen on Oct. 14 and River View on Oct. 12.
Monroe County Schools saw their first case this week. The Monroe County Health Department said one student had a confirmed positive COVID-19 test at Mountain View School in Union.
“We are working closely with the Health Department and Health Officials are conducting contact tracing,” the school system posted. “Health Department Officials will notify anyone they deem necessary to quarantine, however, the student has not been in class this week. The case does not currently appear to be school spread. We will continue best practices of wearing masks, washing hands, and disinfecting surfaces, as outlined in our re-entry plan.”
Also in Monroe County, the James Monroe High School Mavericks football team has been quarantined after learning a player on the Tug Valley High School in Mingo County they played Tuesday night tested positive.
The Mavericks’ game tonight at Valley High School in Pine Grove has been cancelled.
Mercer County Schools announced that due to a positive case, the PikeView Middle and Princeton Middle volleyball teams and their coaches have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing.
The PikeView High School volleyball team and coaches have also been placed under quarantine due to exposure to a student athlete outside of Mercer County who tested positive.
On Monday, a positive case was confirmed for a teacher at Athens School. Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined.
Statewide, according to the West Virginia Department of Education, 17 schools in the state have outbreaks, which are defined as two or more linked cases in one school.
In those schools, a total of 52 positive cases have been confirmed.
No school in this area has yet seen an outbreak.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
