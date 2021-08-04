BLUEFIELD — Country Girl Road off Rt. 460 near Bluefield remains closed to through traffic as repairs on a major slide three years ago are still being evaluated.
The slide, after a series of heavy rains, took away part of the road, which is now blocked by concrete barriers and rock on either side of the site.
“It is not a permanent closure,” said Joe Pack, state Department of Highways (DOH) District 10 general manager. “The slip that has occurred is very significant in nature. It’s one of the largest ones we have every experienced.”
Pack said under the road is a lot of “fill material” from when the road was built 70 or 80 years ago and it is setting on bedrock.
“Our normal reconstruction process doesn’t fit that,” he said. “We have to go outside of the box…”
Pack said every possible repair is being examined and DOH will make the most efficient decision it can make.
“We are looking at all the options,” he said, adding that some more traditional repairs were tried, but did not work. “We gave it a swing and it didn’t hit so we had to take a timeout and try to come out with some other ideas, some other plans. It’s just a difficult situation. All of the factors there add up to a complicated issue.”
When the bank under Country Girl Road gave way in 2018, it was a “catastrophic failure,” he said, resulting in removing 27,000 yards of material that had slipped down the steep terrain, covering Ingleside Road (Rt. 112), which is directly below the site, and falling onto Norfolk Southern rail lines further below.
It was a major landslide, taking almost two months to clean up.
Pack said Ingleside Road is now stable with the bank below it reinforced.
“We built a retaining wall to make sure Rt. 112 itself is structurally stable and is in no danger of failing,” he said.
In heavy rains, though, mostly mud and some small debris for the slope between Ingleside Road and Country Girl Road can wash onto Ingleside Road, requiring a clean-up by DOH.
But Pack calls these “nuisance” slides and they are cleaned up quickly.
“We are out there half a day, we clean it up and traffic is restored,” he said. “We always keep an eye on it.”
Pack said the work that needs to be done on Country Girl Road is a “separate issue” from Ingleside Road.
The initial failure of Country Girl Road led to the discovery of “cracking” in the mountainside above it.
“The whole thing is on a slip plane and any time it gets saturated…it becomes fluid and just slides right out…” he said, and repairing that is a large-scale project that will require planning given the cause and the nature of the materials under the road.
Pack said he met with the state highway engineer and the deputy secretary (of DOH) Monday.
“We discussed that very project,” he said, as the possible solutions continue to be explored. “We have had a geologist here to look at it.”
Pack said crews may come in at some point and clean more of the hillside above Ingelside Road to try to prevent those nuisance slides, though.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.