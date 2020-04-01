BLUEFIELD — Local restaurants are trying to stay open in the aftermath of both West Virginia and Virginia stopping indoor dining to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
They are now relying on carryout and home delivery to keep open and preserve as many jobs as possible.
Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chair and Bluefield, Va., attorney Charlie Stacy said it is crucial for the community to help these businesses.
If they are not supported, they may not survive.
“Large chains have enough capital to survive,” he said. “But local mom and pop restaurants don’t often have the cash flow to sustain an interruption in business. Those restaurants are truly at risk of permanent closure.”
Stacy said he has a list of local restaurants and he tries to stop at each one during the course of the week for carryout.
“That is a challenge,” he said, but the community needs to step in as much as possible.
Lori Stacy, executive director of the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce, is also hoping residents help out to keep them in business.
“Small businesses are operating within the CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines,” she said, and that’s especially true with restaurants. “Please make sure you go curbside and support our local restaurants.”
AJ Robinson, director of Tazewell County’s community development and tourism department, is also sending the message to support local small businesses with a “Think Local “ campaign.
Not only is she hoping residents will take advantage of carryout and delivery services but also give generous tips to restaurant employees, who primarily rely on tips for income.
Ashley Fisher, owner of Fisher and Company on Pisgah Road (across from the Crab Orchard Museum) in Tazewell, said she is happy with the support.
“We have been very blessed with our community showing up and supporting us,” she said. “We have stayed essentially on track, taking the curve balls as we get them.”
Fisher said the restaurant, which specializes in barbecue, is continuing its regular hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for carryout lunch and from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for carryout dinners on Friday and Saturday nights.
“They (the community) have given 110 percent supporting us,” she said.
On the West Virginia side, the town of Athens is the home of Moe’s Restaurant and Cafe, which has been serving Greek, Italian, American and Mediterranean food to the community for nearly five years.
“We only closed the dine-in because the government said we had to,” said owner Fatima Koraich. “We are still open with take-out orders and we’ve started delivery.”
The new delivery service has been offered for two weeks now, but has been slow to take off.
“Business is very, very low,” Koraich said. With only a cook, a delivery driver and Koraich keeping the business going, “I think we are all panicking at this time.”
Still operating at normal business hours, 11 a.m. through 9 p.m., pizza is still the number one item people have been ordering.
“I would like to say don’t panic,” she said of the virus threat. “Treat it like it’s normal, like a flu. Just take precautions. Clean your hands, stay six feet away from people, thats all, that’s what you have to do.”
Koraich said some employees there have already lost their jobs for now.
“I had to lay off six people,” she said, “just until things get better. If everything gets back to normal then we all get back to normal. I’m just trying to keep it open and alive.”
J and Z Grilling, located off of Bland Street in Bluefield, has been open since November 2019. They specialize in American foods like Philly cheese steaks, chicken Philly’s, chicken wings, baked potatoes and carnival foods.
Owner Marcus Hodge, who had to let three employees go, said business has been slower than before.
“It has slowed down a lot,” he said. “We get a lot of call-ins, deliveries or curbside services, but the business is not the same.”
It’s not the same, but it’s moving along.
“We haven’t been busy since the virus but we’ve been steady,” Hodge said.
The restaurant will deliver to anybody in the Bluefield area and some in Bluefield, Va.
People can also pick up their food by call-in orders.
“We will bring it out outside to the sidewalk for curb service,” he said. “They don’t even have to get out of the car.”
Business hours are 10 a.m. through 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
“The local community keeps small businesses going,” Hodge said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com and contact Jessica Nuzzo at jnuzzo@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.