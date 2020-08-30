PRINCETON — When Americans heard the news more than seven decades ago, years of anxiety and tension turned into a passionate outburst of joy and relief. They shouted, they sang, they ran and drove up and down the streets as they threw toilet paper and beat on washtubs while church bells rang wildly.
They had a good reason for such a burst of celebration. On Aug. 14, 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Japan had accepted terms of unconditional surrender. Another enemy power, Nazi Germany, had surrendered unconditionally on May 8 that year, but the war with Japan was still raging. The Japanese were fighting fanatically and swearing repeatedly that they would never surrender.
Operation Downfall, an invasion of the Japanese home islands that would have been even bigger than Operation Overlord, the invasion of Europe, was pending. American causalities in the hundreds of thousands were expected.
Two deadly deployments of a new weapon, the atomic bomb, had finally convinced the Japanese that their nation had no other choice but to surrender. There would be no invasion. World War II ended, and V-J Day (Victory over Japan) was formally celebrated on Sept. 2, 1945, when Japanese representatives signed the terms of surrender during a ceremony in Tokyo Bay.
Huge crowds filled places like Times Square and gave history moments to remember, but radio and newspapers spread word of the war’s end just as quickly to southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. The crowds might have been smaller, but they expressed their joy with just as much enthusiasm.
People who were hardly more than teenagers or younger 75 years ago still remember when World War II started and the day when it ended.
John “J.W.” Mills of Princeton, who turned 90 back in May, recalled that he was living in Kegley when the war started. Then about 11 years old, he would ride the bus to Princeton so he could go to the movies with his friends, then hitchhike and walk home. One day his Uncle Woodrow picked him and told him that America was at war.
“Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor. That’s when I first heard about it,” Mills said. “Not long after that, one of my uncles, Ernest Harman, went to Baltimore to work during the war, and I went to visit them one summer right after that. And then coming back on the bus, by myself, at first I had a seat when I got on. But coming back, the bus was picking up a lot of servicemen. Practically everybody got up and gave their seat to a serviceman and I did, too. This country was so united.”
Like many boys back then, Mills was eager to serve his country, too, as soon as possible. He tried to join the Army when he was 13, but was told that he was too young. One of his uncles was able to join at a young age, his late teens, because he was eligible. Mills later joined the Navy when he was 17. Everybody was contributing to the war effort; for example, coal miners worked overtime.
Mills said he definitely could remember what happened when President Truman told the country that Japan was surrendering. He couldn’t quite recall how he heard the news, but he knew how people reacted when they heard it.
“I was living in McDowell County when it happened, in Bishop. When we heard it, buddy, we were up and down in the street, just singing and having a big time when we heard the war was over,” he said. “It (celebrations) started right away. This country was so united...I know we had a big time when we heard about it. Oh, it was a happy time when we found out it was over.”
Not long afterward, Mills went to Bluefield to watch a big victory celebration. There he saw an uncle who had fought during the invasion of Germany.
“A little while after it was over, there was a big parade in Bluefield and my Uncle Albert marched in it. Oh, it was a big thing,” Mills said. “I had to get a ride to Bluefield, but some way or another I got over there.”
Another Mercer County resident, 92-year-old Naida Honaker of Bluewell, was about 15 or 16 years old when the war ended. Her family had heard rumors that Japan was preparing to surrender.
“I remember where I was when the war ended with Japan,” Honaker said, “My dad knew it was going to end.”
Honaker’s family was visiting a neighbor who was a pilot with the U.S. Army Air Forces in Norfolk, Va. when they heard the news. During that visit, he told his friends that he thought that the war was about to end.
“The war’s going to end, mark my words,” she recalled him saying. “He had been listening to the radio.”
Honaker’s father decided on a visit to Virginia Beach. It was there that the rumors suddenly became official reality.
“It was the evening meal time, maybe about 5 or 6 o’clock, and we were out on the beach. We heard all these horns blowing and they were beating on washtubs and anything they could find. We caught a bus right away and went back to our hotel. The next morning, we got up and the restaurants were open and they were serving food, but you had to eat with your fingers because they were afraid to trust the silverware with anybody.”
Restaurants workers feared for their silverware because overjoyed people were throwing anything on hand. Honaker’s father decided to get a shave, but none of the barber shops were open; meanwhile, the ecstatic crowds were getting happier and wilder.
“We cut our vacation short because there was so much chaos. Everybody was acting crazy. There were a lot of Navy people on trucks. They were driving up and down the street and throwing toilet tissue. We had a hard time getting back to our hotel; we knew people weren’t going to harm us, but we wanted to get out of the chaos,” Honaker said. “People were running up and down the street and blowing horns. I’ll never forget that.”
The family didn’t pack a camera for their vacation, so they had no pictures of the celebrations; but the scenes were etched into her memory.
“I’m thankful for memories, and I’m thankful I still have memories,” she said.
There are people in Southwest Virginia who still remember the joy and relief that exploded across the nation when Japan surrendered. Carroll Lee Ann Ferrell Wolfe, 88, of Richlands, Va. said that she remembered when Pearl Harbor was bombed, and how she followed the news about Hitler and the fighting in Europe before the United States entered the war. She was about 13 years old when V-J Day finally arrived, but she was following the news well before that day.
“We lived in Cedar Bluff at the time,” she said.
Her father, who was an avid reader, subscribed to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and another newspaper with the same company. While her mother prepared dinner, she would follow along while he read the paper to her, his finger running along the sentences as he read.
“I learned to read with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph,” Wolfe said.
Thanks to her father reading the newspaper with her, Wolfe knew about Hitler, the invasion of France, Norway and other European countries. She played war games with other children, and they took turns being “the bad guy,” Adolf Hitler.
Beside the newspaper, the family also received news from the radio. Wolfe recalled one particular Sunday in 1941. By the early 1940s, a radio was a familiar fixture in many homes.
“We had one of those floor models, a really nice piece of furniture,” she said. “Somebody called (her father) and told him about Pearl Harbor. He turned the radio on and pulled up a footstool.”
The next day, Wolfe listened with her father as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt delivered the historic speech before a joint session of Congress calling for a declaration of war against Japan.
As the war progressed and Wolfe grew up, a cousin who was in military service heard about her interest in the news and sent her a wall map of the European Theater of Operations. She had been interested in the war since its beginning, and she started following the battles across Europe. Using thumbtacks – she couldn’t quite remember if her mother colored them with nail polish – she tracked the course of the armies.
Every night, she listened to the radio and followed the newspaper reports, went upstairs and revised the map on her bedroom wall. She didn’t have a map of the Pacific Theater of Operations, so she couldn’t follow the war against Japan quite as well.
“I do remember the day the war was over with Japan,” Wolfe said.
There were two churches in Cedar Bluff, one Methodist and the other Presbyterian, at either end of the town.
“It was a pretty day and I heard the church bells,” she said, but there was something quite different about them that day. The churches’ bells were sometimes rung during funerals, but they were rung in a slow, solemn fashion.
“This was not mournful. This was clangity, clangity clang. One started, I think the Methodist church may have, and the other joined in. Both church bells were going,” she said. “This was a residential community. I do remember hearing that and mother said turn on the radio, and surely enough the war was over in Asia. Japan surrendered. I knew about the atomic bomb and all that and I was a big movie goer. I would take the bus and I could pay a dime to ride the bus to town. I had money for a movie, drink and popcorn.”
Many people went to the movies not only to see the main feature, but to watch the newsreels and catch up on the war news. Wolfe learned about the atomic bomb thanks to those newsreels.
Even the bus drivers were celebrating when they heard that the war was over. She remembered one bus driver who was “tooting his horn like crazy.”
“The driver was just laying into that horn,” she said.
World War II was over.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
