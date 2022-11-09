BLUEFIELD — Many area residents went out to vote for issues they felt strongly about and to make their voice known on who they wanted to lead them on Tuesday.
In Mercer County, voters had different issues that brought them to the polls from amendments to personal beliefs of power.
Mercer County resident Jimmy Kelly said he and his wife have been voting since they were 18, but they felt that all choices were not ideal on the ballot.
“It’s the American thing to do,” said Kelly. “I hate to vote lately because I don’t like any of them running, but I’m supposed to; so I picked the least-worst choice.”
Verna Barie, another Mercer County resident, said she has also been voting since she was 18.
She came out to vote on Amendment four and keep the appropriate people in charge of things.
“Everything is outrageous, and we don’t need the Legis-lature and all them to control our school system, that’s why we have the Board of Educa-tion,” she said. “That was very important to me and one of the main reasons I came out to vote.”
Evyonne Burres and Mary Smith said they came out because they felt the amendments were an important matter needing their attention.
“Amendments two, four, and three, two and four especially, were most important for us to come out and vote for,” said Burres.
She added, “The Amend-ments two and four are taking away and not adding anything for us, and we think they are going against the people.”
Smith said that she and Burres did their best to research all of the amendments and the candidates running in order to be certain of the things they were voting on, but even then, they felt their efforts may not have been enough.
“We tried, but sometimes it wasn’t enough,” said Smith. “We need to have more information on the people we are voting for because some of them we just don’t know the agenda of, so we don’t know who we are really voting for.”
Both women stressed the importance of looking closely at the amendments on the ballot because the wording can be deceptive.
“You always have to read the fine print on them because they’re not telling you all of what’s going on,” Smith said.
On the other side of the state line, Virginia’s races included a U.S. House contest, a local town council race in Bluefield, and no amendments.
Bluefield, Virginia resident Tammy Scarberry said that she came out to vote because she wants to better the area for her child along with inflation concerns.
“It’s very important to vote, and I’ve been doing it for almost 30 years now,” she said.
“The economy is bad, gas prices are high, grocery prices are high; while some don’t struggle as much as others, it’s important for change and especially our town.”
Scarberry also added, “We also have little ones that grow up and move away because there is not a lot here.”
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
