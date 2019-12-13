TAZEWELL — A structure fire resulted in one fatality near the Tip Top area of Tazewell County.
The name of the deceased, a 31-year-old man from the Gratton area, is not being released at this time, according to Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt. According to Hieatt the deceased was visiting the home at the time of the fire.
According to Tazewell County 911, the initial call of a structure fire on Beverly Hills Drive was received at 5:36 on December 11. Emergency operators kept the caller on the phone who reported that the fire began in the kitchen area of the trailer home.
The caller stated that there were three people inside of the home at the time of the fire. The other two occupants were transported to the hospital for treatment.
The fire, which is considered to be a grease fire according to Tazewell 911, spread rapidly.
Bluefield Virginia Fire Department, Tazewell County EMS, Tazewell County Sheriff Office, and the Virginia State Police responded to the fire.
Virginia State Police is investigating the incident further.
