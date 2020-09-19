TAZEWELL, Va. — Virginia voters are taking advantage of the early voting option for the Nov. 3 General Election.
All local registrar offices reported a busy day on Friday, the first day of Virginia’s 45-day early voting period, which will last through Oct. 31.
The General Assembly added the state’s first ever early voting option starting with this election.
“We have had a steady stream,” said Alicia Kitts, Tazewell County Deputy Registrar, Friday afternoon. “We have had 130 come in to vote.”
County registrar offices are the only place residents can cast their ballots for early voting.
Kitts said the office has had a lot of calls about the option. Not only that, about 1,300 absentee ballots have already been processed and mailed out, well above the total for 2016.
Maureen Walker, deputy registrar for Giles County, did not have the numbers on how many had voted Friday, but said it’s been busy.
“Since we opened the doors they have been coming in,” she said. “It’s going to be a busy year.”
Bland County vRegistrar Stacy Tibbs Grady said her office was “very busy” Friday.
“We gave gotten a lot of absentee ballots and 13 have voted in-person,” she said, with about 200 absentee ballots mailed out.
Grady said the number of absentee ballots mailed out has already “tripled” the number her office usually processes.
“We have received a lot of calls on early voting as well,” she said. “We have seen a lot of interest.”
The same scenario unfolded in Buchanan County.
Registrar Vicki Clevinger said Friday afternoon 24 had taken advantage of early voting and came in to cast their ballots, and 528 absentee ballots were processed and mailed out with more coming in.
That’s already well above the total of 454 absentee ballots that were mailed out during the 2016 presidential election, she said.
According to The Associated Press, early voting turnout on the first day was popular around the state.
In Fairfax County, the AP said, election workers were scrambling to open an additional voting room at the county government center where a line of hundreds of voters, spaced 6 feet apart, stretched down the block. Long lines were also evident in other northern Virginia locations, where Democrats outnumber Republicans.
Virginia Beach was also seeing a heavy turnout.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 13 and absentee ballots can be requested until Oct. 28.
Voters can cast their ballots during normal business hours in county registrars’ offices and those offices will also be open two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
In West Virginia, early voting doesn’t start until Oct. 21, but absentee ballots have been popular.
Mercer County Registrar Verlin Moye said that on Friday his office mailed out about 1,000 absentee ballots and working on another 500 to be mailed out today.
“Every facet of the absentee process is documented with signatures,” he said. “Voters can always access www.mercervotes.com to get information as well as obtain an absentee application or even make changes to their registration.”
Oct 13 is the last day to make voter registration changes such as party affiliation, address and name changes.
Early voting begins on Oct. 21 and runs through Oct. 31.
Four early voting locations open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., he said.
Mercer County early voting locations are: Mercer County Courthouse; Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Dr, Princeton; 4-Season’s Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Rd, (Bluewell); and at the Herb Sims Recreation Center at 1780 Stadium Drive, Bluefield.
Anyone with health concerns may request an absentee ballot by calling 304-487-8338, 8339....or visiting the websites www.mercervotes.com and GoVoteWV.com.
Polls will be open on election day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“We ask that all voters wear a mask, bring an ID and practice social distancing,” Moye said. “Your vote is your voice......let it be heard!”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.