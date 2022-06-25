BLUEFIELD — Word spread quickly Friday when the public was informed that the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the landmark Roe Vs. Wade decision.
Outside the Bluefield First Church of the Nazarene along Stadium Drive, the congregation and church youth were hosting a fair with bounce houses and refreshments. Pastor C. Sherrill Michael spoke about the news of Roe Vs. Wade being overturned.
“I heard about it this morning. My daughter-in-law told me it had been overturned,” he said. “I think that’s great. This will be a great day in history. I think it’s awesome decision. I applaud the Supreme Court, and I didn’t know how it was going to turn out. I thought it might turn out this way, but I think this is the right decision.”
Michael thought there will be changes in the country coming from the ruling.
“Well, I think there will less abortions, but I know there will still be those who follow through. I guess some states still allow this,” he said. “I’m not sure of the details, but I’m so glad it’s a national choice to make this illegal once again like it had been until 1973.”
Other people greeted the news of the high court’s ruling.
“We love it, we love it,” Tammy Hatcher of Bluefield, Va. said about the Supreme Court’s ruling. “Because it was wrong to start with.”
Other people said they had been waiting for years to see the Supreme Court make such a ruling.
“I never thought I would see the day when women would protest about killing their babies,” said Margaret Fowler of Bluefield, Va., who approved of the ruling.
People in a local restaurant had been talking about the Roe vs. Wade decision.
“I just said I can’t imagine killing a baby,” said Linda Henegar of Bluefield, Va. “It’s a life. It’s a human being.”
“God gives life and it’s up to God to take life, not man,” Fowler added.
President Joe Biden said he knew that many Americans were “frustrated and disillusioned” by the Supreme Court’s ruling. One local man disagreed with the president’s stance.
“We have a president who praises God, then agrees with abortion,” said Jerry Henegar, Linda’s husband.
Fowler, the Henegars and others said that adoptions should be promoted as an alternative to abortions. Another local person said he felt strongly about abortions.
“Anybody who wants to kill kids in my opinion needs to be hung the old-fashioned way,” said Everett Perry of Bramwell.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.