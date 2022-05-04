PRINCETON — Opinions about the case of Rove vs. Wade, which legalized abortion on the federal level, were on the minds of local people Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed that a draft opinion which could impact the case had been leaked to the media.
Some people were still absorbing news about the draft opinion, which could possibly overturn Roe vs. Wade if it remains unchanged.
“I don’t feel able to make a measured response to it,” said Harrison Crawford, 36, of Princeton. “I’m still in the recoil period. I read it this morning.”
Crawford added that the idea of repealing Roe vs. Wade “was absurd.”
“I hope it doesn’t go through,” he said. “I hope it gets to stay.”
Another Princeton resident, Ashton Hill, 31, said she supported women’s right to choose.
“Well, I’m for a woman’s right to choose just as men have the right to choose their own bodily autonomy,” she said.
One former Princeton resident who now lives in Florida, James Lee, 72, said he was against abortion, and if there are to be laws regarding abortion, they should be made at the state rather than the federal level.
“My feeling is that the woman should take responsibility,” he said. “If she doesn’t want children, don’t get pregnant.”
Lisa Jennings, 53, of Athens said that regarding Roe vs. Wade, she would like states to decide their own abortion laws that are tailored to their residents.
Bobby Stevenson, 69, of Princeton said that Roe vs. Wade should be overturned, and that states should decide their own abortion laws.
“That would be good,” he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
