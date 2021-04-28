PRINCETON — West Virginia, especially the southern part of the state, has been losing population for years, but there is still hope for bringing new residents to Mercer County and other nearby counties.
The 2020 U.S. Census figures showed Monday that West Virginia had lost 3.2 percent of its population between 2010 and 2020, costing the state one of its three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the county formed a Complete County Committee during the census to advocate getting people counted.
“And as we know by the numbers released (Monday), every single person in West Virginia needed to be counted, and West Virginia did a really good job in our county, so I feel confident that we have accurate numbers,” Puckett recalled.
Figures showing population by county and city were still not available Tuesday, but Puckett estimated that Mercer County had lost more of its population.
In 2010, Mercer County had a population of about 62,000 or 63,000, Puckett said. He anticipated the new population count being around 57,000.
“The problem is that West Virginia saw a 3.2 percent decrease in overall population, but we know that southern West Virginia saw a much greater decline than the northern and especially the eastern panhandle. Those counties are a (Washington) DC suburb essentially. Jefferson and Berkeley (counties) have seen thousands come in. Those counties up there have really exploded in terms of their population.”
Mercer County has lost about nine percent of its population between 2000 and 2020, and other southern counties have seen a much greater loss, he said.
In 1950, the United States had about 150 million. This grew by about 120 percent in 60 years to about 331 million people, but not all of these people have stayed in the same parts of the country.
“What we found by the numbers (Monday) was that people are migrating to where services are more readily available,” Puckett stated.
If an area invests in water, sewer and broadband internet infrastructure, people will come there, he added.
“We were recently doing a cleanup at Sandlick Road, and I met a couple who moved here from Colorado, moved their entire family from Colorado to Mercer County,” he said. “And that was because we are investing in our infrastructure and the services we provide. This is why broadband is so important and why investing in water and sewer is so important.”
Through the American Rescue Plan, which provides federal funding, Mercer County has a chance to invest more on infrastructure.
“If we make this investment in the next two years, we will lay the framework for our communities to market themselves for the next 50 years,” he added.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
